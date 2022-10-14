Assembly elections 2022: Polling in Himachal Pradesh on 12 November, result on 8 December

New Delhi: Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh will be held in a single phase on 12 November, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Friday.

The counting of votes and announcement of result will be held on 8 December.

The term of 68-seat Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will end in January next year.

The ECI did not announce the dates of the Gujarat Assembly election which are expected to be held by the end of this year.

“Various factors considered, including convention, the gap in qualifying dates, and weather,” the poll body said during a press conference today in the national capital.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022: Complete schedule

Date of gazetted notification: 17 October, 2022

Last date of filing nominations: 25 October, 2022

Last date of nomination scrutiny: 27 October, 2022

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 29 October, 2022

Date of poll: 12 November, 2022

Date of counting: 8 December, 2022

Date before which election shall be completed: 10 December, 2022.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said that as per electoral rolls, Himachal Pradesh has 55,74,793 voters. The state has 43,173 first time voters.

The Election Commission said that there are more than 1,000 voters above 100 years of age. For them, the poll body will be going to their houses to facilitate voting.

Polling will be held in 7,881 stations across the state.

Himachal Pradesh voted to elect its legislative assembly on 9 November, 2017. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defeated the Congress Party and won 44 seats. Congress secured only 21 seats.

At present, the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh Assembly, the BJP has 45 MLAs, while Congress has 22 and CPIM has 1 MLA.

In the upcoming state elections, The AAP is looking to set foot in Himachal Pradesh and another poll-bound state Gujarat.

With inputs from agencies

