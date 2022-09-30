New Delhi: Amid the high drama surrounding the Congress organizational polls and the various twists and turns the potential nominees have taken, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday took a swipe at the opposition saying that it seems hatred for Hindu is a prerequisite for contesting the election to the Congress chief’s post.

A tweet put out by the party’s national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala read,

“Potential Candidates for INC presidency

1) Digvijaya Singh- blamed 26/11 on Hindus / invented “Hindu terror” theory

2) Shashi Tharoor- Hindu Pakistan jibe

3) M Kharge: In name of Sanatan Dharma, you want people to be divided.

Hindu hatred is a pre requisite it seems?”

Today happens to be the last date of filing the nomination papers to contest the Congress organizational polls. After Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot withdrew from the race due to internal strife within the Rajasthan unit of the Congress party, senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge entered the fray with the blessings of the Congress high command—namely Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and the Gandhi siblings.

All three frontrunners-- Digvijaya Singh, Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge have earlier made headlines calling out Hindu fundamentalists and pointing out that all terror-based activities in the country may not have a Muslim connect. In the past, the BJP has accused senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Digvijaya Singh of actually thinking out the “Hindu terror” theory and has even alleged that he blamed the horrific 26/11 terror attack on the financial capital of the country on Hindu terror groups.

Frontrunners Shashi Tharoor and Digvijaya Singh will file their nominations for the upcoming party polls later in the day. A tent has been set up in the lawns of the AICC headquarters in Delhi and party leaders will file their nomination papers between 11 am and 3 pm.

Singh met Tharoor on Thursday and the latter said they agreed that theirs is “not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest” among colleagues.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced yesterday that he will not contest the Congress presidential election as he took moral responsibility for the political crisis in his home state.

Polling for the Congress chief’s post will take place on 17 October and the result will be announced on October 19, possibly in the evening. The Congress party is slated to get a non-Gandhi chief after 22 years with Rahul Gandhi remaining adamant that he would not take up the top job post back-to-back losses that the party suffered in the last two general elections in 2014 and 2019, when the BJP swept to power at the Centre with a thumping majority.

