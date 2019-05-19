NPF to decide on withdrawing support to BJP-led govt in Manipur after Lok Sabha election process concludes

Imphal: Naga People's Front (NPF) has said it will formally announce its decision to pull out of the BJP-led government in Manipur after the election process is over.

"The decision will be announced only after the election process is over. In principle, we had decided as far back as by February first week that we will withdraw support from the BJP-led government in Manipur. We are a registered political party under the Election Commission of India. Therefore, we would like to see that the election process is over first before making the announcement," NPF spokesperson Achumbemo Kikon said on Saturday.

The withdrawal of the support by NPF will not impact the coalition since the party has only four MLAs in the 60-member Assembly. BJP, which leads the coalition, has 29 members in the House.

The other parties in the ruling alliance led by N Biren Singh are NPP (4), LJP (1), Independent (1) and AITC (1).

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.