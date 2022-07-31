Nothing to do with politics, CBI, ED work independently: Raosaheb Danve on raid at Sanjay Raut's Mumbai house

The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday conducted raids at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's Mumbai house in a money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl land scam

Mumbai: Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on said ED raids at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's Mumbai residence and other premises have got nothing to do with politics. He further said that the CBI and ED are working independently.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are working independently. It has nothing to do with politics," Raosaheb Danve said.

The ED on Sunday conducted raids at Raut's Mumbai house in a money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl land scam.

The searches by the probe agency come after the it sent the Shiv Sena spokesperson several summons, the recent was on 27 July.

Amid the ongoing searches, Raut came out to the balcony of his Mumbai house and waved at media and people congregated outside.

#WATCH Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut at his Mumbai residence as Enforcement Directorate conducts a raid there, in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case pic.twitter.com/TnemlfgV1F — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

He was summoned for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates'.

The Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP has denied any misconduct and today said that Maharashtra and his party will continue to fight against false action against him.

"...False action, false evidence...I will not leave Shiv Sena...Even if I die, I will not surrender...I have nothing to do with any scam," Raut said in a Tweet on Sunday morning.

The ED officials reached at Raut's residence in Mumbai around 7 am on Sunday.

Raut was questioned by the ED in the Patra Chawl money laundering case on 1 July and was asked to appear again on 20 July, but he said he won't be able to present himself for questioning due to the ongoing Parliament session. He was then asked to appear on 27 July, but he did not show up on that day too.

