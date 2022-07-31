'False action, false evidence...', says Sanjay Raut as ED searches his Mumbai residence
'...False action, false evidence...I will not leave Shiv Sena...Even if I die, I will not surrender...I have nothing to do with any scam,' tweeted Raut.
New Delhi: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that Maharashtra and his party will continue to fight against false action against him even as Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at his Mumbai residence and other premises in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.
"...False action, false evidence...I will not leave Shiv Sena...Even if I die, I will not surrender...I have nothing to do with any scam," tweeted Raut.
"...False action, false evidence...I will not leave Shiv Sena...Even if I die, I will not surrender...I have nothing to do with any scam," tweets Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
Trouble mounted for Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut as Enforcement Directorate officials reached his residence around 7 am today. Three teams of the Enforcement Directorate are carrying out searches at various locations including Raut's residence in Mumbai.
The ED officials visited his residence after he skipped its summons twice in the case linked to alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and related financial transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.
The Sena leader was questioned on 1 July in connection with the case. He was summoned to appear again on 20 July, but he cited the ongoing Parliament session. He was then asked to appear on 27 July, but he again failed to show up.
The Rajya Sabha MP, who is in the Uddhav Thackeray camp, had denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta.
BJP MLA Ram Kadam questioned why the Sena leader missed the summons. "Why is he scared of Enforcement Directorate if he is innocent? He has all the time to give press conference but no time to visit probe agency office for questioning," NDTV quoted him as saying.
Meanwhile, as the news of raids at Raut's residence spread, a large number of Shiv Sena workers gathered outside his residence to show support to their leader.
Mumbai | Shiv Sena workers gathered outside the residence of party leader Sanjay Raut as Enforcement Directorate conducts a search, in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case pic.twitter.com/kEVM3rm8bW — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022
