No need to discuss CAA, NPR in Maharashtra Assembly, says Ashok Chavan after BJP accuses Maha Vikas Aghadi of making contradictory remarks

Mumbai: Maharashtra cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said that there is no need to discuss the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) in the state Assembly.

"I personally feel CAA, NPR is the law of central government. So, no need to discuss this in Maharashtra Assembly... The Chief Minister will look into it and take a decision, whatever is best," Chavan said.

Chavan added that there is no rift within Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

"All three parties are of the same view that the law, which is not in the interest of the nation and the state, won't be implemented. The Chief Minister has also cleared his stand already," Chavan said.

Earlier, the Congress demanded that there should be resolution passed in the state Assembly against CAA and NPR.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that there is a lot of confusion in Maharashtra because different party leaders and ministers of the MVA government are giving contradictory statements about the CAA.

"This shall be cleared through a discussion of what exactly is the view of MVA government about the CAA. Some ministers of the MVA government are openly saying that they won't support CAA and they want to bring a resolution in the house against it. Some are even participating in anti-CAA rallies," Fadnavis said.

"Whereas CM Uddhav Thackeray supported CAA several times and said that there won't be any problems caused by CAA in the state. There is a lot of confusion among the leaders, and people of Maharashtra need to have clarity on it. So, we are of the view that this government must clear their stand on the floor of the house about what exactly is their view on CAA," he added.

Several non-BJP ruled states have passed an anti-CAA resolution in their state assemblies.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.