No Central minister threatened Sharad Pawar, says Raosaheb Patil Danve denying Sanjay Raut's claims

Minister of State for Railways Coal and Mines Raosaheb Patil Danve said that BJP is only in wait-and-watch position and is not trying to destabilise the Maharashtra government

Denying that any Union minister giving threats to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Minister of State for Railways Coal and Mines Raosaheb Patil Danve on Friday said: "No Central minister is giving threats. BJP is not trying to destabilise the Maharashtra government."

"This is an internal matter of the Shiv Sena. BJP is only in wait-and-watch position," Patil added.

BJP's Maharashtra unit chief Chandrakant Patil also asserted that his party did not play any role in the ongoing political crisis in the state.

Talking to reported in Kolhapur, Chandrakant Patil on Friday said: "The BJP has nothing to do with the current internal bickering in Shiv Sena or in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) (comprising Sena, NCP and Congress). I had a lunch with Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon, and then he left for New Delhi for some work."

"During our discussion, Fadnavis told me that some things are taking place. But had it (any development) been anything important, he would have definitely taken me into confidence," he added.

Chandrakant Patil further said that the BJP is currently busy in preparations for the 2024 elections.

Don't Miss: 'Do threats given to Sharad Pawar by central minister have PM Modi, Amit Shah's support', asks Sena's Sanjay Raut

Earlier on Friday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut attacked Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane over his remarks against the Pawar. Calling Rane's statement "unacceptable" Raut said, whether the MVA alliance government in the state survive or not, "no one should use such a language".

Without naming Rane, Raut in a tweet in Marathi said: "A central minister of the BJP has said that if attempts are made to save MVA government, then Sharad Pawar will not be allowed to go home. Whether or not the MVA government survives, use of such language for Sharad Pawar is not acceptable."

"Threats are being given to Sharad Pawar by a Central minister. Do such threats have the support of (PM) Modi and (Union home minister) Amit Shah?... We are taking action to disqualify the (rebel) MLAs," Raut told media today.

Sharad Pawar, on Thursday, said that the rebels camping in Guwahati, Assam, with Eknath Shinde will eventually have to come to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. He also exuded confidence that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress (MVA) government in the state will secure a win in the trust vote "no matter the strength of the rebellion".

Reacting to Pawar's remarks, Rane in a series of tweets last evening alleged that the NCP chief was threatening rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and if anything happened to them in the state Assembly, there will be consequences.

"Sharad Pawar is threatening the (rebel) MLAs that they should come to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. They will definitely come and vote as per their will. If any harm comes to them, it will be difficult to go home," Rane tweeted in Marathi.

"The MVA was formed to serve personal interests. Nobody should boast about its work," Rane, a former Shiv Sena leader who quit and joined the Congress in 2005 and later crossed over to the BJP, said.

Without naming Pawar, Rane said, "There are some people who have a long history of rebelling from time to time. It is unbecoming (for such people) to issue unwarranted threats at an unsuitable age."

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.