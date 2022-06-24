'Do threats given to Sharad Pawar by central minister have PM Modi, Amit Shah's support', asks Sena's Sanjay Raut

Without naming Narayan Rane, Sanjay Raut in a tweet said a central minister of the BJP has said that if attempts are made to save Maha Vikas Aghadi government, then Sharad Pawar will not be allowed to go home

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday hit back at Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane over his remarks against the NCP president Sharad Pawar. Calling Rane's statement "unacceptable" Raut said, whether the MVA alliance government in the state survive or not, "no one should use such a language".

Without naming Rane, Raut in a tweet in Marathi said, "A central minister of the BJP has said that if attempts are made to save MVA government, then Sharad Pawar will not be allowed to go home. Whether or not the MVA government survives, use of such language for Sharad Pawar is not acceptable."

Talking to media on Friday, Raut said: "Threats are being given to Sharad Pawar by a Central minister. Do such threats have the support of (PM) Modi and (Union home minister) Amit Shah?... We are taking action to disqualify the (rebel) MLAs."

On Thursday, Sharad Pawar said that the rebels camping in Guwahati, Assam, with Eknath Shinde will eventually have to come to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. He also exuded confidence that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress (MVA) government in the state will secure a win in the trust vote "no matter the strength of the rebellion".

Also Read: Maharashtra political crisis: In fight for ‘real’ Shiv Sena, a look at the Uddhav Thackeray camp

Reacting on NCP chief's remarks, Rane posted a series of tweets last evening alleged that Pawar was threatening rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and if anything happened to them in the state Assembly, there will be consequences.

"Sharad Pawar is threatening the (rebel) MLAs that they should come to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. They will definitely come and vote as per their will. If any harm comes to them, it will be difficult to go home," Rane tweeted in Marathi.

"The MVA was formed to serve personal interests. Nobody should boast about its work," Rane, a former Shiv Sena leader who quit and joined the Congress in 2005 and later crossed over to the BJP, said.

Don't Miss: Shiv Sena MLAs' support to Eknath Shinde may cross 50, more lawmakers expected in Guwahati today

Without naming Pawar, Rane said, "There are some people who have a long history of rebelling from time to time. It is unbecoming (for such people) to issue unwarranted threats at an unsuitable age."

For the unversed, Pawar in 1999 had formed the Nationalist Congress Party after quitting Congress. He had quit Congress earlier too but had returned.

Must Read: From hiring private planes to hotel rooms, how expensive has the Maharashtra political crisis been?

Rane also said that Shinde was his "old colleague and a friend". Going by the number of MLAs Shinde has with him, the "roadshow organised by the Chief Minister" (Uddhav Thackeray) on Wednesday evening was nothing but "cowardice and selfishness, the Union minister added.

Meanwhile, Shinde on Friday claimed that he has support of around 50 MLAs, most of whom are camping with him in a hotel in Guwahati. Of these, 40 are Shiv Sena MLAs, he claimed.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.