Nitish Kumar wanted to become vice president, got angry when we refused: BJP's Sushil Modi

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday said that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar wanted to become the vice president and he dumped the BJP after the party failed to accommodate his ambitions.

The former deputy CM's charge was rejected by Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, national president of Kumar's JD(U), who also mocked Modi "as a leader abandoned by the roadside by his own party as a punishment for close relations he had with Nitish Kumar."

Nitish wanted to become Vice President of India .Many JDU senior leaders sounded BJP Ministers if it is possible.@ANI @ABPNews @ZeeBiharNews @News18India — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) August 10, 2022

The BJP-led NDA had nominated former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar as its VP candidate. Dhankar won the polls by defeating joint Opposition's Margaret Alva.

Nitish Vs Modi in 2024?

Shortly after taking oath as the Bihar CM on Wednesday, Kumar called for a united Opposition against the BJP in the 2024 general elections.

However, he denied being the Opposition's PM candidate in the upcoming polls.

"Those who came to power in 2014, will they be victorious in 2024? I would like all (opposition) to be united for 2024. I am not a contender for any such post (on PM post)," Kumar said.

