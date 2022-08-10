How JD(U)-BJP split will affect NDA's numbers in the Rajya Sabha

Without JD(U), NDA's tally in the House stands at 100. The current majority mark in the Rajya Sabha is 119. The present strength of the House is 237 while 8 seats remain vacant

New Delhi: Apart from losing power in Bihar, JD(U)'s decision to part ways with the BJP will also affect the ruling NDA's numbers in the Rajya Sabha.

Currently, there are five members from the JD(U) in the Upper House.

While the NDA is the largest alliance in the Rajya Sabha, it still did not have a majority even with JD(U) in its ranks.

Without JD(U), NDA's tally in the House stands at 100.

The current majority mark in the Rajya Sabha is 119. The present strength of the House is 237 while 8 seats remain vacant.

Despite not having a majority, the NDA has been able to pass crucial laws in the House with the support of non-allied but friendly parties like Tamil Nadu's AIADMK, Odisha's Biju Janata Dal and Andhra Pradesh's ruling party the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party or YSRCP.

BJD and the YSRCP have nine seats each in the House while the AIADMK has four seats.

Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction will not help change NDA's numbers in the Rajya Sabha as the three Sena MPs who are in the House are loyal to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction.

According to a Times of India report, the numbers can change in the upcoming winter session when the BJP might fill up three seats in the nominated category.

