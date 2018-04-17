Nine advisors to the Delhi government sacked, MHA says no approval sought before their posting

Nine advisors to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi have been removed following a recommendation by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reported CNN-News18.

The ministry said that no approvals were sought for the posts from the Centre. Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's advisor is also among those sacked, tweeted ANI.

Meanwhile, AAP has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre is looking out for ways to attack its people. The party also accused Delhi's lieutenant governor of political vengeance.

Earlier this year, the Election Commission had recommended the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs on 19 January for holding office of profit. Even then, AAP has alleged conspiracy against its ministers.

However, the Delhi High Court had on 23 March set aside the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs. It also transferred the matter to the Election Commission allowing the AAP MLAs a chance to present their side through an oral hearing, media reports said.

During the arguments, the MLAs had told the high court that the Election Commission's order disqualifying them for allegedly holding office-of-profit was passed in "complete violation of natural justice" as they were not given an opportunity to explain their stand before the poll panel.