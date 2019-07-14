Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns from Punjab cabinet amid tiff with Amarinder Singh; tweets letter sent to Rahul Gandhi on 10 June

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was sulking after being stripped of key portfolios in the Punjab cabinet reshuffle in June, has resigned from the Amarinder Singh-led cabinet. In a hand-written letter dated 10 June and addressed to Rahul Gandhi who was then the president of the party, Sidhu said he was resigning but did not elaborate on the reasons for his decision.

He also tweeted that he will be sending his resignation to Amarinder, however, ANI quoted the chief minister's office as saying that Sidhu's resignation letter had not been received yet. "I hereby resign as Minister from Punjab Cabinet," Sidhu said in the letter.

My letter to the Congress President Shri. Rahul Gandhi Ji, submitted on 10 June 2019. pic.twitter.com/WS3yYwmnPl — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 14, 2019

The resignation comes amid reports regarding his failure to take charge as state power minister, a month after he was divested of the departments of local government, and tourism and cultural affairs.

In an apparent snub, Sidhu was also left out of the consultative groups formed by Amarinder on 8 June, two days after the cabinet reshuffle, to accelerate the implementation of the government's flagship programmes.

The cabinet reshuffle was reportedly due to Sidhu's poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections. His absence from an important cabinet meeting on 6 June had fuelled reports of the tiff between him and the chief minister.

Amarinder had blamed Sidhu for the party's poor performance in the urban areas of Punjab during the general elections. Sidhu had hit back at the chief minister, claiming that he was being singled out for the collective failure of the party. He had also accused Singh of denying his wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, a ticket from the Amritsar constituency.

With inputs from agencies

