BJP writes to Punjab governor claiming 'constitutional crisis' over Navjot Singh Sidhu's failure to assume charge as state power minister

The BJP on Tuesday wrote to Punjab governor over Navjot Singh Sidhu's absence in the state cabinet, claiming a "constitutional crisis" in the government. Sidhu has reportedly not assumed charge of his ministry for almost a month since he was appointed in charge of the Punjab power ministry.

BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh, in his letter to Governor VP Singh Badnore, accused Sidhu of "drawing a salary and enjoying the perks" despite being absent after taking oath of office as a state minister. Chugh also made a reference to Sidhu's "feud" with Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh.

"I request the governor to take a decision in Punjab's interest. If a minister doesn't want to work, someone else should look after his department. If he's drawing a salary but not working, action should be taken," Chugh said.

"The people of the state and particularly the farmers were facing hardships as Power Department remains unattended due to the absence of the minister,” he was quoted by The Indian Express as saying.

According to reports, people have been protesting against continuing power cuts in the state. Sidhu's absence has also resulted in criticism from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Alkali Dal (SAD), who are planning to protest against the shortage of power supply in the state, India Today reported.

The war between Amarinder and Sidhu split out in the open when the state minister skipped a crucial post-election Cabinet meeting which was chaired by the chief minister in the first week of June.

With inputs from agencies

