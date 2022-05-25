Modi@8: Northeast was slighted earlier, but now we are proud Indians, says Manipur CM

On eight years of the Narendra Modi government in power, the Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh told News18 that he would give it full marks and also praised the prime minister for taking a deep interest in the affairs and cultures of the Northeast

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to celebrate eight years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, with a series of public outreach programmes and a publicity blitz in the works. Manipur chief minister and BJP leader N Biren Singh spoke exclusively with News18 about the Modi government’s impact on the Northeast as well as his personal interactions with the PM.

Here are some of the edited excerpts:

How has it been working with Narendra Modi?

The honourable PM is a different kind of leader. He is legendary. Before coming to the BJP, I have worked with other leaders but he is very different. The difference is sharp. He creates ideas and shares them with us. He does not work for political gains. Modiji’s thinking is for the common man, for the masses.

Do you think that after 2014 there has been a focus on the East and Northeast?

Very good question. As a north-eastern person, I want to share with you what I used to feel previously and what I feel now. We were looked down upon by mainland Indians before Modiji. When you went to the Centre, when we wanted to say something, we were not given the opportunity as we have been given today. Today, suppose I go to Delhi, anything I need, everybody is ready to help. For instance, I was there immediately after government formation in 2017. The PM declared ‘ghar ghar jal’. At that point in time, I took a proposal of Rs 3,500 crore. See, Rs 3,500 crore is a big proposal for a state like Manipur. We never expected it to get released. After the meeting, the PM asked the senior secretary to do something, and within a week, we got clearance and in seven months the project started.

So an emphasis on the Northeast?

We are now proud Indians. Earlier we were not properly treated. Earlier the body language of the central ministers clearly reflected that they used to look down upon us. Now it’s totally different. Modiji considers the Northeast as his family. In the last seven to eight years, Modiji has visited the Northeast more than 50 times. Being the PM and visiting so many times, his cabinet ministers visiting every alternate day and asking what is needed, this gives the feeling that we are a family.

What interesting anecdote do you remember about PM Modi?

He is very caring about the Northeast people. He took care of Manipur’s culture. Do you know leirum phee (traditional Manipuri towel)? When I went to Delhi and presented him with leirum phee, I told him, ‘Sir, this is a famous thing’. We saw that he wore this while he took a holy dip in the Ganga. He told me he knows about our leirum phee and this is the proud culture of India. He said it’s very good. I felt great. The way he praises Manipur’s sports personalities, that’s great. He is visionary, he is different.

How is he as a senior in a crisis situation?

Manipur is small but complex. When I take up critical issues, he listens to me and guides us. He is very reachable, he gives roadmaps. Once there was a critical situation. I told him about it, he gave a patient hearing. He told me, ‘Biren, your demand is right.’ He also guided me to talk to Amit (Shah) ji. He told me, ‘Have you met Amit Bhai? Meet him, he will have feedback, and he knows that clearly.’ Then I went to Amit ji. It’s like a family.

How would you score the Modi government?

More than cent per cent. You see changes in the Northeast and the nation. See how Manipur has changed, inner line permit to AFSPA reduced, only national sports university is here. Martyrs of Manipur have been honoured in Andaman. He has touched the sentiments of Manipuris. He deserves more than 100 marks. Previously we were ashamed, but now we are proud Indians because of him.

What do you want to say to the Prime Minister?

I really would like to appreciate and honour the PM and his team. I am praying to God that he stays for more than 15 years because leaders like Modiji are very hard to get. He is the only leader who can lead us internationally. If he continues, our nation will be at the top of the world.

