Modi@8: A look back at the historic day when Narendra Modi dominated headlines across the world
Eight years ago, Narendra Modi scored a dramatic election victory, the BJP won an emphatic 282 of the 543 elected seats of Lok Sabha. Newspapers across the world covered his win with headlines such as 'Moditva', 'Lotus Position' and 'Ab ki Baar, Modi Sarkar'
While many had predicted a BJP victory in 2014, no one had thought they would win with a tally like theirs. Hindustan Times covered the story rightly, with their headline -- 'Hunkar Tally!'
Narendra Modi's win in 2014 could be credited to the 2.31 crore first time voters to some extent who came out in large numbers to exercise their franchise. According to a report, the BJP recieved 39 per cent support from the first time voters in comparison to Congress who could only secure 19 per cent votes from them. And if there was one message the voters sent it was that they wanted one man -- Narendra Modi.
The DNA kept its headline simple: The Lotus Position. Not much to explain here, is it?
Other than Narendra Modi, the 2014 general elections gave rise to Moditva and Hindutva.
Lokmat kept it simple, saying Ab Ki Bar, Modi Sarkar.
Narendra Modi's 2014 victory was also covered by the foreign press. The New York Times highlighted how India's Hindu party had received the clear mandate.
The Wall Street Journal also featured Modi's emphatic win on their front page.
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Germany's centre-right conservative-liberal newspaper, also highlighted Narendra Modi's win on their pages.
The Dubai newspaper spoke of Narendra Modi as a magician, weaving his cast on the Indian population.
The Bangladesh daily called Modi's 2014 win 'historic'.