Modi@8: A look back at the historic day when Narendra Modi dominated headlines across the world

Narendra Modi's win in 2014 could be credited to the 2.31 crore first time voters to some extent who came out in large numbers to exercise their franchise. According to a report, the BJP recieved 39 per cent support from the first time voters in comparison to Congress who could only secure 19 per cent votes from them. And if there was one message the voters sent it was that they wanted one man -- Narendra Modi. Firstpost