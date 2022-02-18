Manish Tewari laments ‘UP-Bihari bhaiya’ controversy, says it is similar to race issue in US

The Congress leader was reacting to the row that broke out when Charanjit Singh Channi had said that people of Punjab should not let ‘bhaiyas’ of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar enter the state

New Delhi: Congress leader Manish Tewari on Friday compared the ‘Bhaiya controversy’ in the country with the ‘Black issue’ in the United States and said that it is reflective of an unfortunate systemic and institutionalised social bias against migrants stretching back to the inception of the Green Revolution.

The ‘Bhaiya controversy’ emerged after the Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi made a controversial remark asking the people of the state not to let the ‘bhaiyas’ of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar enter the state.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress MP said, "De-Horse Politics -- The Bhaiya controversy is like the Black issue in the US. It is reflective of an unfortunate systemic and institutionalised social bias against migrants stretching back to the inception of the Green Revolution."

"At a personal level despite my mother being a Jat Sikh and my father being the foremost exponent of Punjab — Punjabi-Punjabiyat who laid down his life for Hindu-Sikh amity because of my Sir name it is said behind my back 'Eh Bhaiya Kithon Agha' peppered with the choicest expletives in Punjabi - We have to root it out. Such thinking should have no place in the Secular ethos of Punjab grounded in the idiom - Manas Ki Jaat Sabhe Ek Pechan," he added.

Meanwhile, the Punjab chief minister on Thursday clarified his 'UP-Bihar Ke bhaiya' remark and said that his statement was being misconstrued.

"My statement is being misconstrued. All migrant workers who came to Punjab till date, have toiled and taken it on the path to development. We have only love for them, nobody can change it," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the Congress over Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's 'UP, Bihar ke bhaiya' remark and said that the party always pits people of one region against another.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar also slammed his Punjab counterpart for his reported exhortation — 'Don't let UP, Bihar ke bhaiya enter Punjab' — made during a roadshow with the Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

On Wednesday, Charanjit Singh Channi, while addressing a roadshow, said, "Priyanka Gandhi is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. Will not let the 'Uttar Pradesh, Bihar de bhaiye', who have come here to rule, enter the state. While he made the remark, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi could be seen standing by him smiling and applauding.

