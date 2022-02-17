Punjab polls: PM slams Channi's 'UP, Bihar ke bhaiya' remark, says Congress trying to break state

Slamming CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the 'won't allow UP, Bihar ke bhaiya to enter Punjab' remark, the prime minister said, 'Congress always pits people of a region against others'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a potshot at the Congress on Thursday over Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's controversial 'won't allow UP, Bihar bhaiyas to enter' remark, alleging that the party "always makes people of one region fight against another".

Addressing an election rally in Abohar, Modi said that the BJP government will assure the security and development of Punjab.

"Congress always pits the people of a region against another. Congress CM gave a statement yesterday that received claps from a member of the family in Delhi. Who are they insulting by such statements? There is not one village here where people from UP-Bihar don't toil," he said.

The prime minister also said people with such "divisive thought" do not have the right to rule the state.

Where was Guru Gobind Singh born? In Patna Sahib, Bihar. You say that won't let people of Bihar come in. So, will you insult Guru Gobind Singh too?: PM Narendra Modi in Abohar#PunjabElections pic.twitter.com/g1JbVBQ2l6 — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2022

Modi said, "Where was Guru Govind Singh born? In Patna Sahib, in Bihar. Will you remove Guru Govind Singh from Punjab? People of such divisive mentality should not be allowed to rule Punjab even for one moment."

"Only yesterday we observed Sant Ravidas Jayanti. Where was he born? In Uttar Pradesh, in Varanasi. Will you remove Sant Ravidas from Punjab?" he added.

He also said that Punjab needs a government that is inspired by patriotism.

"Today, Punjab needs a government that draws inspiration from patriotism for its development. The BJP has come before you with dedication, with the resolve of security and development of Punjab," he said.

According to ANI's report, Modi further said that it is the BJP-led government at the Centre that has implemented the long-pending recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

"History is witness that Congress always betrayed farmers. There was a long pending demand to implement recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. They just kept sitting on those files. When we formed our government at the Centre, we implemented the recommendations," added Modi.

He said under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, more than 75 thousand hoses are being built in Punjab.

"Punjab alone has been given an amount of more than Rs 2,000 crore for pucca houses," Modi added.

The prime minister said that under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, the central government has deposited Rs 3,700 crore directly in the bank accounts of farmers of Punjab, adding that about 23 lakh farmers of the state have benefited from the scheme, ANI said.

He also said the farmers of Punjab need a government that has a new thought process and vision. He added, "The farming community wants good produce with lesser investment, which a BJP government can ensure."

He said that no industrialist is willing to invest in Punjab due to the policies of the ruling Congress government.

"If BJP is voted to power in Punjab election 2022, the 'double engine sarkar' at Centre and state will ensure investment in the state," said Modi.

As per ANI, hitting out at the Opposition for making attempts to break Punjab, Modi alleged that their agenda is the same as Pakistan's agenda.

"These people are dreaming of breaking Punjab. These people are ready to join hands with the separatists for power. If these people have to break the country to get power, then these people are ready for that too. Their agenda and the agenda of the country's enemies, Pakistan's agenda is not at all different," said Modi.

Hitting out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Modi said, "Those who don't welcome you in Delhi, are asking for votes in Punjab."

Modi added, "The 'partner in crime' party of Congress is also telling lies one after the other in Punjab. These are the people who have the government in Delhi. These people, who came to Punjab today and lied to the Sikhs, have not made a single Sikh minister in Delhi."

He said the BJP government's scheme has made healthcare accessible to all and has made medication more affordable for all.

"50 crore people of the country are getting the benefit of Ayushman Bharat scheme. With an Ayushman Bharat card, a citizen of Punjab will go anywhere in India, he will get free treatment. Another sad thing is that if you have an Ayushman card, if you go to Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, then you will be treated, but if you go to Delhi where the Chief Minister who is sitting will refuse you to get treatment in the hospital of Delhi. Because with this plan they are not ready to join," Modi said.

As per ANI, continuing his attack at Congress, Modi said every trade in Punjab has been captured by mafia. He also alleged that Congress has always betrayed the farmers in Punjab as he tried to woo the cultivators in the aftermaths of the repeal of farm laws.

Urging people to vote for the BJP on 20 February, Modi said Punjab now needs a government that draws inspiration from patriotism. He said only the BJP can resolve the issues of security in Punjab.

Modi also appealed to the people of Punjab to give a chance to BJP this decade so that the double engine government can work for the welfare of the people in the state.

"Double engine government in Punjab means- fastest development of the state in this decade. Sand mafia, drug mafias will vanish from the state and industries will touch new heights, and new opportunities for employment, self-employment for the youth of Punjab," he said.

He further said that when his government was formed at the Centre, it implemented the recommendations of the commission.

Channi courts controversy ahead of polls

The Punjab chief minister on Tuesday courted controversy during a poll rally by asking people not to let the "bhaiyas" of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi enter the state.

The word "bhaiyas" in reference to people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is generally considered offensive.

In a video circulating on social media, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen beside Channi clapping when he made the remarks during a roadshow in Rupnagar on Tuesday.

Referring to Channi's remark, the prime minister said the entire country saw this.

"The statement, which the Punjab chief minister has made, and his leader, who was standing beside him, was clapping. The entire country has seen this," Modi said.

"By such statements, who are they trying to insult. There would hardly be any village here (in Punjab) where our brethren from Uttar Pradesh or Bihar would not be doing hard work," he said.

