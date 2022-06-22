Maharashtra political crisis: Uddhav Thackeray vacates CM's residence after announcing he is 'ready to resign'

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Thackeray will remain the CM and the government can prove its majority in the state Assembly

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday vacated the official CM's residence and moved back to his family home 'Matoshree' in Mumbai.

His family also left with him. The development comes hours after Thackeray in a public address said that he was "ready to resign" from his post.

#WATCH Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with his family leaves from his official residence, amid chants of "Uddhav tum aage badho, hum tumhare saath hain" from his supporters.#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/m3KBziToV6 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

Thackeray was greeted by hundreds of Shiv Sena supporters when he reached 'Matoshree'.

#WATCH Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray greets hundreds of Shiv Sena supporters gathered outside his family home 'Matoshree' in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/XBG0uYqYXu — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022



Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Thackeray will remain the CM and the government can prove its majority in the state Assembly.

#WATCH Uddhav Thackeray will remain the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in Mumbai.#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/WgcIIacVgx — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022



Earlier on Wednesday, Thackeray said it's shameful for him that "even one MLA is against him."

"If you (MLAs) say, then I am ready to leave the CM post. It's not about numbers but how many are against me. I will leave if even one person or MLA is against me. It's very shameful for me if even a single MLA is against me," he added.

Maharashtra political crisis

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government is staring at dissolution after rebel leader Eknath Shinde claimed that he has support from enough MLAs to topple the government. He has claimed support from 46 MLAs.

The MVA comprises Shiv Sena, Congress, and the NCP. Shiv Sena formed the alliance after breaking its ties with the BJP post-Assembly polls in 2019.

Shinde on Wednesday said that the Shiv Sena must break its 'unnatural alliance' with Congress and the NCP.

With inputs from agencies

