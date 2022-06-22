'Ready to resign, any Shiv Sainik can become CM,' says Uddhav Thackeray as political crisis escalates

'I will leave if even one person or MLA is against me,' the Maharashtra CM said. The address came as rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde claimed that he has enough support to topple the government

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that he was "ready to resign" as the rebellion in Shiv Sena, led by leader Eknath Shinde continued to escalate.

If any MLA wants me to not continue as the CM, I am ready to take all my belongings from Versha Bungalow (official residence of the CM) to Matoshri: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/kciNQsijer — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

Thackeray added that it's shameful for him that "even one MLA is against him." "If you (MLAs) say, then I am ready to leave the CM post. It's not about numbers but how many are against me. I will leave if even one person or MLA is against me. It's very shameful for me if even a single MLA is against me," he added.

If you (MLAs) say, then I am ready to leave the CM post. It's not about numbers but how many are against me. I will leave if even one person or MLA is against me. It's very shameful for me if even a single MLA is against me: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/RRWuUVHzj2 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

Thackeray also said that he was ready to step down as the Shiv Sena chief.

"Some people say that it's not Balasaheb's Shiv Sena. They should tell what were the thoughts of Bala Saheb. This is the same Shiv Sena that it was at his time 'Hindutva' is our life," he said.

It's true that I could not meet people in the last few months due to my surgery and health condition. But now, I have started meeting people: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/gSfScu5hp3 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

Shortly after Thackeray's address, the Maharashtra CMO tweeted a list of cabinet decisions taken by the CM on Wednesday.

Following cabinet decisions taken today under the chairmanship of CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray pic.twitter.com/n6n8ddTjC5 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 22, 2022



The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government is staring at a dissolution after Shinde claimed that he has enough support from MLAs to topple the government.

The MVA comprises Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP.

With inputs from agencies

