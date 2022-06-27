Maharashtra political crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray allocates Cabinet portfolios of rebel ministers to loyalists

The Cabinet portfolios of nine rebel ministers have been allotted to other ministers for ease of administration, an official statement said

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday handed over Cabinet portfolios of nine rebel MLAs to other lawmakers. Some Shiv Sena MLAs, supporting Eknath Shinde are camping in a hotel at Guwahati in Assam.

The move by Uddhav Thackeray comes amid the ongoing Maharashtra political crisis. Also it has been announced at the time when the Supreme Court is hearing the plea filed by Shinde faction against disqualification notice issued by the deputy speaker to them.

The state Cabinet portfolios of the rebel ministers have been allotted to other ministers for ease of administration, an official statement said.

So far, nine Maharashtra ministers have joined the rebel faction led by Eknath Shinde. The Shiv Sena now has four cabinet ministers, including chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab, and Subhash Desai.

Barring Aaditya Thackeray the remaining three ministers are MLCs.

The Urban development department and public works (MSRDC) held by Eknath Shinde has been given to industries minister Subhash Desai, higher and technical education portfolio of Uday Samant has been given to environment minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Water supply and sanitation portfolio held by Gulabrao Patil has been handed over to transport minister Anil Parab, agriculture department held by Dada Bhuse and employment guarantee scheme by Sandipan Bhumare have been given to Shankarrao Gadakh who is a Sena supporter independent minister.

Besides charge of four ministers of state, Shambhuraj Desai, Rajendra Patil, Abdul Sattar and Omprakash Kadu has been reallocated to other ministers.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra is an alliance of three parties (Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP). The alliance is led by Shiv Sena, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party had 10 Cabinet-rank ministers before the rebellion and four Ministers of State (MoS), including two from the Sena quota.

All the four MoS have joined the rebel camp in Guwahati.

With inputs from agencies

