Maharashtra Assembly polls: Devendra Fadnavis files nomination from Nagpur South-West constituency

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis filed his nomination from Nagpur South-West in Nagpur on Friday. He was accompanied by Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra minister and state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil. Fadnavis is being challenged by Congress's Ashish Deshmukh from the seat.

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis files his nomination from Nagpur South West. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also present. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/T15ZjEmlxl — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2019

Meanwhile, NCP leader Ajit Pawar also filed nomination from the Baramati segment he currently represents in the assembly. The former Maharashtra deputy chief minister is pitted against BJP's Gopichand Padalkar in Baramati in Pune district.

With the Maharashtra election less than 20 days away, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced the first list of 125 candidates for the 288-member Assembly and fielded Fadnavis from the Nagpur South-West seat.

The BJP has so far declared candidates on 150 seats in the state. The BJP and Shiv Sena are the main constituents of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra. However, they have still not officially declared their seat-sharing formula.

The Shiv Sena has given AB (nomination) forms to more than 100 candidates. The last date of filing nomination papers is 4 October, while the date for their scrutiny is 5 October. Nominations can be withdrawn till 7 October.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 2 October had announced the first list of 125 candidates for the 288-member Assembly and fielded Fadnavis from Nagpur South-West. This year, 52 sitting BJP MLAs have been given tickets while names of 12 ministers have been dropped.

BJP state president Chandrakant Patil will be contesting from Kothrud. Among other candidates, Udayanraje Bhosle has been fielded from Satara, Atul Bhosale from Karad, Manohar Bhadane from Dhule Rural and Pankaja Munde has been named from Parli.

The announcement comes a day after NDA allies – BJP and Shiv Sena – issued a press release signed by Chandrakant Patil and senior Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai, confirming an alliance for upcoming polls.

The press release also mentioned that the BJP, Shiv Sena, Union minister Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India (A), Mahadev Jankar-led Rashtriya Samaj Paksh and Vinayak Mete-led Shiv Sangram will contest the October Assembly polls in an alliance.

