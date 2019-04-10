Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Telangana edition: Kalavakuntla Kavitha of TRS tells Firstpost national parties have failed state

As part of our coverage of the upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 elections, we asked prominent media personalities in south India to interview leaders from their respective states. In Telangana, we spoke to Kalavakuntla Kavitha of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Revanth Reddy of Indian National Congress.

In this interview, Chandramukhi Muvvala speaks to Kalavakuntla Kavitha, the reigning MP of Nizamabad and the daughter of the Chief Minister of Telangana and the chief of TRS, Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao.

Kavitha speaks about her experience as a first-time MP and about the work she has done in the past five years. She questions the BJP on its failure to pass the Muslim Reservations Bill and the ST Reservations Bill which the TRS had proposed. She also responds to questions of why TRS formed a federal front and who TRS would support in the event of a hung Parliament.

