Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Tamil Nadu edition: H Raja of BJP says DMK, Congress blaming us for their sins

As part of our coverage of the upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 elections, we asked prominent media personalities in south India to interview leaders from their respective states. In Tamil Nadu, we spoke to Kanimozhi of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), H Raja of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jothimani Sennimalai of the Indian National Congress.

In this interview, Panimalar Paneerselvam speaks to H Raja, national secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Tamil Nadu.

H. Raja is contesting from Sivakasi Constituency in Tamil Nadu, against Karthi Chidambaram. He questions the credibility of Karthi Chidambaram to contest from Sivakasi, while alleging that the Chidambaram family has ruined the constituency in the thirty years that they've been in power. He blames the DMK and Congress for all the problems that Tamil Nadu is facing at the moment, including Neduvasal and Neet, categorivally stating that it is his party which stopped methane fracking in Tamil Nadu.

