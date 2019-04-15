Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Tamil Nadu edition: Congress' Jothimani Sennimalai slams BJP efforts to destroy Tamil culture

As part of our coverage of the upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 elections, we asked prominent media personalities in south India to interview leaders from their respective states. In Tamil Nadu, we spoke to Kanimozhi of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), H Raja of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jothimani Sennimalai of the Congress.

In this interview, Panimalar Paneerselvam speaks to Jothimani, the MP candidate of Congress from Karur in Tamil Nadu. Jothimani will be taking on AIADMK's M Thambidurai, the reigning MP from Karur and the Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Jothimani calls Thambidurai an 'absent MP' and blames him for neglecting the state of education in Karur, while building an educational empire himself.

Jothimani elaborates on why she thinks BJP is on its way out of power, who according to her, are attempting to destroy Tamil antiquity and indigenous culture. She believes that the people of Tamil Nadu will no longer accommodate a party like BJP or a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi.

