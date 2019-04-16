Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank

As part of our coverage of the upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 elections, we asked prominent media personalities in south India to interview leaders from their respective states. In Kerala, we spoke to Gomathi Augustine from Pembilai Orumai, Benny Behanan from the Congress, Veena George of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Kummanam Rajasekharan of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shashi Tharoor of the Congress (INC).

In this interview, Varsha Basheer speaks to Tharoor, the Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram constituency. Tharoor speaks about the attempts he made in the Parliament to pressurise the ruling BJP government into responding to the crisis at Sabarimala. He alleges that they did nothing legally and only indulged in 'bedlam outside a holy shrine'. He also speaks about the reasons why he wrote his most recent book The Paradoxical Prime Minister and elaborates on the most important chapters in the book, concerning why and how Narendra Modi failed as prime minister.

