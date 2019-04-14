Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Benny Behanan says BJP makes promises only for sensationalism

As part of our coverage of the upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 elections, we asked prominent media personalities in south India to interview leaders from their respective states. In Kerala, we spoke to Gomathi Augustine from Pembilai Orumai, Benny Behanan from Indian National Congress (INC), Veena George of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Kummanam Rajasekharan of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shashi Tharoor of Indian National Congress (INC).

In this interview, Varsha Basheer speaks to Benny Behanan, the convener of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala and the MP candidate from Chalakudy constituency. Benny shares his take on what the possibilities are if a UPA 3 were to come to power and who, according to him, is the best prime ministerial candidate. He dubs the BJP government the 'most corrupt' party to have been in power and offers explanations for why he thinks they have derailed India economically.

