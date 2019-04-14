Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: BJP's Kummanam Rajasekharan speaks on Sabarimala, Modi's economic policies

As part of our coverage of the upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 elections, we asked prominent media personalities in south India to interview leaders from their respective states. In Kerala, we spoke to Gomathi Augustine from Pembilai Orumai, Benny Behanan from Indian National Congress (INC), Veena George of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Kummanam Rajasekharan of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shashi Tharoor of Indian National Congress (INC).

In this interview, Varsha Basheer speaks to Kummanam Rajasekharan, former Governor of Mizoram, one of the earliest Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders from Kerala and the MP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram constituency. Rajasekharan shares his take on what influence the agitations around Sabarimala could have on the outcome of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Kerala. He also attempts to deconstruct the economic and social justice policies of Prime Minster Narendra Modi.

