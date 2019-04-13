Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: All parties cheated plantation workers, says Independent candidate Gomathi Augustine

As part of our coverage of the upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 elections, we asked prominent media personalities in south India to interview leaders from their respective states. In Kerala, we spoke to Gomathi Augustine from Pembilai Orumai, Benny Behanan from Indian National Congress (INC), Veena George of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Kummanam Rajasekharan of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shashi Tharoor of Indian National Congress (INC).

In this interview, Varsha Basheer speaks to Gomathi Augustine, one of the founders of Pembilai Orumai. Pembilai Orumai, which translates to "women's unity", is the all-women plantations workers union which successfully led a protest against exploitative practices of Tata Tea-owned Kannan Devan Tea plantations in Munnar.

Gomathi speaks about her life since she started out as the leader of plantation workers in Idukki. She explains her reasons for quitting CPM and the problems she faces as she prepares for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in which she will contest as an Independent candidate from her home constituency, Idukki.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.