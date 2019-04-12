Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Karnataka edition: Siddaramaiah of Congress says he wants to quit electoral politics

As part of our coverage of the upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 elections, we asked prominent media personalities in south India to interview leaders from their respective states. In Karnataka, we spoke to BS Yeddyurappa of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Independent MP contestant Prakash Raj and Siddaramaiah of the Congress.

In this interview, Vidya Dinker speaks to Siddaramaiah, former chief minister, chairman of the ruling Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress Coordination Committee and the chief of the Congress in Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah responds to questions of instability and infighting within the ruling Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka. He elaborates on how 'NYAY' will be implemented and replies to criticisms which the ruling coalition government in Karnataka has been facing since it came to power.

