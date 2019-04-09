Lok Sabha Election 2019; Andhra Pradesh edition: Sharmila Reddy of YSR Congress tells Firstpost Chandrababu Naidu is a massive failure

As part of our coverage of the upcoming seven-phased Lok Sabha 2019 elections, we asked prominent media personalities in south India to interview leaders from their respective states. In Andhra Pradesh, we spoke to Nara Lokesh, YS Sharmila and Manohar Nadendla about a range of issues, from farmer distress to infrastructural spending.

In this interview, Sajaya speaks to YS Sharmila Reddy, who plays a central role in the YSR Congress Party. The interview looks into the aspirations of the YSR Congress Party, what they have to offer if they come to power and their criticism of chief minister Chandrababu Naidu's government.

