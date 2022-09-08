Kartavya Path inauguration: Mamata Banerjee scowls at protocol, BJP says attempts to sully occasion

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she received a letter on Wednesday from a bureaucrat informing about the unveiling of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose statue at the 'Kartavya Path' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday

New Delhi: All eyes are on the much-awaited inauguration of the “Kartavya Path”, previously known as Rajpath and the unveiling of a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the India Gate, but politics over the event is gaining momentum where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declined the invitation for the event saying that it was “not proper”.

Banerjee said that she received a letter on Wednesday from a bureaucrat informing about the unveiling of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose statue at the ‘Kartavya Path’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

“I received a letter yesterday from a undersecretary saying the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Netaji statue at 7 pm and you must be there at 6 pm. As if I am their boned labour. How can an undersecretary write to a Chief Minister? Why has the culture minister become so big,” the West Bengal chief minister said at a party gathering in Kolkata.

She further said, “That’s why I garlanded the Netaji statue here in the afternoon today to offer my respects.”

BJP Co-incharge West Bengal Amit Malviya hit back at Banerjee and accused her for doing “nothing” to honour the legacy of Netaji. “Now that Prime Minister has taken the historic decision, she is making puerile attempts to sully the solemn occasion,” he added.

Mamata Banerjee is feeling bad that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s statue is being installed in the heart of Delhi. She did nothing to honour his legacy and now that Prime Minister Modi has taken the historic decision, she is making puerile attempts to sully the solemn occasion… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 8, 2022

Malviya further said that the West Bengal chief minister is "feeling bad" that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue is being installed in the heart of Delhi.

Kartavya Path is a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate and will be like a green pathway with red granite walkways, state-wise food stalls, new amenity blocks, refurbished canals.

The event will commence at 7:00 pm on Thursday (8 September) when the Prime Minister will unveil a 28-foot statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate and inaugurate the refurbished Central Vista avenue.

Banerjee also attacked the Centre for not being invited to meet the visiting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is on a four-day India tour.

"I share a very good relationship with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, but the Centre did not invite me to be part of her official visit to India," she said.

Banerjee further claimed that it was for the first time that the Bangladesh PM is in India and Bengal has been left out. "I heard Hasina ji wanted to meet me. I have very good relations with her family," she remarked.

