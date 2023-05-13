Karnataka results stepping stone to Lok Sabha polls, hope Rahul Gandhi becomes PM: Siddaramaiah

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday said with the victory for the party in the

Karnataka Assembly elections he hopes for Rahul Gandhi to become the prime minister of the country.

“The result of this election is a stepping stone to the Lok Sabha election. I hope all non-BJP parties come together and see that BJP is defeated and I also hope Rahul Gandhi may become PM of the country,” the former Karnataka CM said.

Congress crossed the halfway mark in trends in the ongoing counting of votes for Karnataka Assembly polls.

“It is a mandate against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda. The PM had come to Karnataka 20 times, no PM in the past campaigned like this,” Siddaramaiah said.

Commenting on the results of the May 10 Assembly elections in which Congress is leading in 129 seats besides winning 4 seats, as per the Election Commission data till 1.30 pm, he said that the party will cross 130 seats.

“We will cross 130 seats also, it is a big victory for the Congress party. The people of Karnataka wanted a change because they were fed up with the BJP government. BJP spent a lot of money on Operation ‘Kamala’. Padyatra of Rahul ji helped as well in the enthusing cadre

of party,” Siddaramaiah added.

Siddaramaiah also tweeted. “This is a victory for a secular party!! People of Karnataka wanted a stable government that delivers as promised, and hence have given the mandate for Congress!!”

With inputs from ANI

