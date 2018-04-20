You are here:
Karnataka polls: Congress' richest nominee DK Shivakumar, his wife have combined assets worth Rs 730 crore

Politics IANS Apr 20, 2018 08:31:31 IST

Bengaluru: The ruling Congress party's richest nominee for the ensuing state Legislative Assembly polls DK Shivakumar has declared combined assets worth over Rs 700 crore, as per the poll affidavit filed on Thursday.

According to the nomination papers filed at the Kanakapura Assembly segment in Ramanagara district, about 55 kilometre from Bengaluru, Shivakumar, 55, declared his income and assets and that of his wife, Usha's, to be Rs 730 crore.

The state's energy minister's income and assets have nearly tripled since the 2013 Assembly elections, when he had declared assets valued at Rs 251 crore.

File image of Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar. Twitter/@dks7

Through the affidavit, Shivakumar declared cash and bank deposits worth Rs 95 crore, immovable assets including commercial buildings and land valued at over Rs 635.8 crore and gold, diamonds and silver valued at over Rs 1.5 crore, among other assets.

In addition, he also disclosed the assets and income of his daughter Aisshwarya to be over Rs 100 crore.

The Congress leader was raided by the Income Tax Department in August, 2017 for alleged tax evasion.

Over 100 IT sleuths had raided Shivakumar's aides and kin at over 60 locations in the state, and in Delhi and Chennai, and seized several documents and cash.

A special court in March granted Shivakumar conditional bail after the IT Department had found the minister allegedly destroying evidence in three tax evasion cases.


Updated Date: Apr 20, 2018 08:31 AM

