Karnataka New Government Formation Latest Updates: Speaking to ANI, JD(S) chief ministerial candidate HD Kumaraswamy said he will prove his majority in the Assembly within 24 hours of swearing-in.
Stressing on a "give and take equation" with the JD(S), Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that the national party supported a regional party to "uphold Constitutional principles and democracy". On Saturday, chief minister-designate HD Kumaraswamy said a coordination committee would be formed to prepare a common minimum programme to implement the promises made by the JD(S)-Congress coalition. The oath taking ceremony is on 23 May where the new Karnataka Cabinet will be sworn in. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, BSP chief Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana chief minister Chandrashekar Rao and other regional leaders are expected to attend the ceremony.
According to sources, senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ashok Gehlot will arrive in Delhi on Sunday morning and hold discussions with party chief Rahul Gandhi, before finalising the power-sharing arrangement with the JD(S) in the Karnataka government.
After meeting the governor on Saturday, chief minister-designate HD Kumaraswamy said his swearing-in ceremony would take place on 21 May. However, he later said the swearing-in would be held on 23 May as 21 May happens to be the death anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.
With the fall of BJP's three-day-old government in Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy heading the Congress-JD(S) coalition is set to become the chief minister for a second time on 23 May.
Governor Vajubhai Vala today invited Kumaraswamy, the leader of Congress-JD(S) joint legislature party, to form the government.
"On the invitation of the Governor I have met him on the basis of the request we had submitted on May 15 for the formation of Congress-JD(S) coalition government....he has invited us to form the government," Kumaraswamy, also state JD(S) chief, said.
Talking to reporters after meeting Vala, he said the Governor has directed him to prove the majority on the floor of the House in 15 days but he would do it much before. After meeting the governor, Kumaraswamy had said the swearing-in ceremony would take place tentatively between 12 and 1.50 pm at Kanteerava stadium on 21 May.
However, Kumaraswamy later in the evening said the swearing-in would be held on 23 May as 21 May happens to be the death anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, and therefore it would not be appropriate to hold the ceremony on that date. Rajiv Gandhi was killed in a suicide bombing in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, in 1991.
He said a coordination committee would be formed to prepare a common minimum programme to implement the promises made by the two coalition partners. Kumaraswamy said there were no other discussions with the coalition partners other than winning the confidence vote.
His meeting with the Governor came hours after B S Yeddyurappa stepped down as Chief Minister without facing the floor test in the assembly as the BJP fell short of numbers. The post-election stitched alliance of JD(S) and Congress, which claims the support of 117 members, has already staked its claim to form the government and said it would be headed by Kumaraswamy.
The third son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda had earlier headed the BJP-JD(S) coalition government for twenty months from January 2006.
Kumaraswamy said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BSP chief Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao and several other regional leaders would be invited for the swearing-in ceremony.
Asked by when he will prove majority, Kumaraswamy said, "As soon as possible we will call the assembly session to prove majority... though Governor has given 15 days, we will not require that much time."
Expressing apprehension that the BJP would again indulge in "operation Kamala (poaching on MLAs)", he said: "I'm aware of it that they will create problem. JD(S) and Congress leaders will take all precautionary measures for it."
He also ruled out any kind of differences among the party cadres on alliance with the Congress.
Updated Date: May 20, 2018 13:14 PM
Highlights
'Karnataka classic David and Goliath story,' says Congress leader Milind Deora
Congress-JD(S) alliance will grow stronger in 2019 Lok Sabha polls
JD(S) spokesperson Danish Ali told ANI that the Congress-JD(S) alliance will last for a long time and grow stronger during the 2019 general elections. "The alliance of Congress and JD(S) will be really long. You'll see the alliance grow stronger in the Lok Sabha elections too," he said.
Many gainers and losers but no clear winner in the political 'chanakyaniti'; all eyes now on 2019
The lines have been drawn. The verdict is out. But there is no clear winner to the political pandemonium that the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 were.
While some may say that this a big blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) morale before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, others argue that the story may be far from over for the once invincible Narendra Modi-Amit Shah combo.
Read more here
'As politicians we know how to make ourselves heard,' says Sibal, 'we don't care', respond justices SA Bobde and Ashok Bhushan
During the hearing, Attorney General KK Venugopal made a request to the bench to use microphones as the scribes standing behind in the courtroom were unable to hear the observations. The bench promptly obliged the attorney general and all the three judges switched on their microphones.
Later, when the bench was about to dictate the order, Sibal again requested Justice Sikri, heading the bench, to switch on the mike and said, “As politicians we know how to make ourselves heard... “But we are not politicians. We don’t care,” the bench responded.
Hope you will not disurb us on Sunday, says Supreme Court on emergency Karnataka hearings
The Supreme Court, which had to conduct emergency hearings on the bitter power tussle in Karnataka, on Saturday apprehended that it might be forced to do it again if this legal fight is not put to rest.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Congress-JD(S) combine, at the outset expressed his regret to a three-judge bench headed by Justice AK Sikri for being forced to sit on the first day of summer vacation to hear its plea against pro-tem speaker KG Bopaiah.
“First of all, I must apologise to the bench for this inconvenience of assembling on a Saturday,” Sibal said.
When the bench, also comprising justices SA Bobde and Ashok Bhushan, was about to rise after ordering live telecast of crucial Karnataka floor test, another senior advocate AM Singhvi, representing the alliance, said, “We hope that we will not disturb the bench on Sunday.”
“That is what we were also talking about,” the bench said.
Kapil Sibal aims barb at Narendra Modi, says his new slogan should be 'Na khareedunga Na khareednedunga'
Rise of JD(S) may act as platform to unite opposition parties in 2019, indicates party
The rise of Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka may act as a platform to unite opposition parties, especially the regional parties to play a bigger role in the national arena during parliamentary elections in 2019, JD(S) has indicated.
Indicative of this is the invitation extended to leaders of regional parties to attend the swearing-in of the JDS-Congress coalition government in Karnataka.
RECAP: Govts formed by 'unholy alliances' unlikely to last long, says Amit Shah on Congress-JD(S) combine
In his first comments after BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa resigned as the chief minister of Karnataka on Saturday, BJP chief Amit Shah maintained the party did not indulge in any manipulation, and said rather it was the Congress which not only indulged in horse-trading but has "bought the entire stable".
"I can't comment on how long this government will be able to work. But governments formed by such unholy alliances are unlikely to work for long," Shah said.
What went down in Karnataka Assembly yesterday: B Sriramulu looked uneasy, uncertain
On Saturday, at 11 am, the Assembly bell rang, and all elected MLAs began taking their oaths. During this time, BJP MLA from Molakalmuru, B Sriramulu, kept moving in and out of Assembly hall, looking uncertain, reported The News Minute. He disappeared for nearly 30 minutes, and was eventually joined by other BJP MLAs including Jagadish Shettar, CT Ravi and MPs Shobha Karandlaje, Ananth Kumar and Sadananda Gowda.
At 12.30 pm, Sriramulu walked back in and placed a stack of papers in front of Yeddyurappa, who looked happy till then. Soon after, the former chief minister left his seat and went into his chambers. That's when murmurs of Yeddyurappa stepping down began flitting around.
Rahul Gandhi's 'victory claim' shows Congress happy playing 'second fiddle' ahead of 2019
Is playing second fiddle to regional parties in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and now Karnataka (which it ruled till a week back) going to be the new template for the Congress? In some sense, it could serve Congress' avowed purpose of keeping the BJP away from power wherever and howsoever it can. But, will that be of value to the party in the longer run, in terms of their organisational structure, workers' morale and Rahul's leadership?
