Karnataka Elections 2023: 'There's no demand for me...', says JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy ahead of results
A day after JD(S) claimed that the party has already decided with whom they will form the government in the state, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday clarified that no one has contacted his party and that there was no demand for him
New Delhi: A day after JD(S) national spokesperson claimed that the party has already decided with whom they will form the government in the state as the exit polls predicted a hung Assembly, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that no one has contacted his party for alliance and that there was no demand for him.
“No one has contacted me till now. There is no demand for me, I am a small party,” said JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, ahead of Karnataka election results.
#WATCH | “No one has contacted me till now. There is no demand for me, I am a small party” says JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, ahead of Karnataka election results. pic.twitter.com/0Mkbqdd7Tr
— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023
He said in the next 2-3 hours, it will become clear and he is hopeful that there will be some good development for his party.
“Exit polls show that the two national parties will score in a big way. The exit polls have given 30-32 seats to JD(S). I am hoping for a good development,” Kumaraswamy added.
Janata Dal (Secular) on Friday said that they have received feelers from both the Congress and the BJP and the party has already decided with whom it will be forming the government and, according to an NDTV report.
“We will announce it to the public when the appropriate time comes,” said JD(S) national spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed.
#WATCH | We have already decided with whom we are going to form the government. We will announce it to the public when the appropriate time comes: JD(S) national spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed pic.twitter.com/rVaZ6kxSvD
— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023
Ahmed said there are certain programmes that the JD(S) would like to implement for the betterment of Karnataka and Kannadigas.
