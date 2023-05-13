Karnataka Elections 2023: ‘Congress doesn't trust its MLAs,’ says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai as trends show lead

With the early trends of the Karnataka assembly election results that will be declared on Saturday, showing crucial leads for the Congress party, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed confidence that the ruling BJP may still cross the “magic number” with a clear majority.

“We are confident that we will win and cross the magic number. We have got the ground report from all the booths and the constituencies,” he said.

On being asked about Congress having allegedly booked resorts to keep the flock together in one place, Bommai said the Congress will not get a majority and hence they are in touch with other parties. “They have no confidence in their legislators,” Bommai said,

The Karnataka CM said the BJP is confident of coming to power on its own, ruling out any coalition. Meanwhile, Bommai (BJP) himself, is leading in the Shiggaon constituency against Congress’ Pathan Yasir Ahmed Khan by 6,236 votes so far.

“At present, there’s no question of any alliance as we are sure to get an absolute majority. Let the Congress leaders hold any meeting as they have the right to hold it,” the Chief Minister said.

Karnataka saw a three-cornered contest, with a direct fight between the BJP, Congress and the JDS in most of the constituencies. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is in power in Delhi and Punjab, had also fielded some candidates for the assembly elections in the southern state this time round.

A number of exit polls have predicted a tight contest between the Congress and BJP in the assembly polls. A majority of them have also given an edge to the Congress over the ruling BJP, while indicating the possibility of a hung assembly in Karnataka.

Political forecasts indicate that HD Kumaraswamy’s JDS is likely to play kingmaker. The majority mark in the 224-seat assembly is 113 seats.

