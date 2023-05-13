Karnataka Elections 2023: ‘Congress doesn't trust its MLAs,’ says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai as trends show lead
A number of exit polls have predicted a tight contest between the Congress and BJP in the assembly polls. A majority of them have also given an edge to the Congress over the ruling BJP, while indicating the possibility of a hung assembly in Karnataka
With the early trends of the Karnataka assembly election results that will be declared on Saturday, showing crucial leads for the Congress party, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed confidence that the ruling BJP may still cross the “magic number” with a clear majority.
“We are confident that we will win and cross the magic number. We have got the ground report from all the booths and the constituencies,” he said.
On being asked about Congress having allegedly booked resorts to keep the flock together in one place, Bommai said the Congress will not get a majority and hence they are in touch with other parties. “They have no confidence in their legislators,” Bommai said,
Related Articles
The Karnataka CM said the BJP is confident of coming to power on its own, ruling out any coalition. Meanwhile, Bommai (BJP) himself, is leading in the Shiggaon constituency against Congress’ Pathan Yasir Ahmed Khan by 6,236 votes so far.
ALSO READ: Karnataka Election Results 2023 LIVE: Congress ahead in 74 seats, BJP ahead in 45: EC
“At present, there’s no question of any alliance as we are sure to get an absolute majority. Let the Congress leaders hold any meeting as they have the right to hold it,” the Chief Minister said.
Karnataka saw a three-cornered contest, with a direct fight between the BJP, Congress and the JDS in most of the constituencies. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is in power in Delhi and Punjab, had also fielded some candidates for the assembly elections in the southern state this time round.
A number of exit polls have predicted a tight contest between the Congress and BJP in the assembly polls. A majority of them have also given an edge to the Congress over the ruling BJP, while indicating the possibility of a hung assembly in Karnataka.
Political forecasts indicate that HD Kumaraswamy’s JDS is likely to play kingmaker. The majority mark in the 224-seat assembly is 113 seats.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Karnataka Elections 2023: 'Congress making fake narratives, manifesto full of lies', says PM Modi during public rally
Prime Minister Modi said that the manifesto is all about appeasement and was full of lies. He added that BJP has the roadmap to make Karnataka number one
Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi accuses Congress leaders of hurling different types of abuses at him 91 times
Hitting out at the Congress, Modi—on his first visit to the state for campaigning after elections were declared on March 29—said, people will respond to its abuses with votes, and as much mud they sling at BJP, the lotus will bloom.
Karnataka Elections 2023: Amit Shah hits out at Congress, says its win would take state in 'reverse gear'
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Amit Shah addressed a rally in Shirahatti where he said each vote to the BJP will go to protecting the state from the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI)