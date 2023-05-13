Karnataka Elections 2023: CM Basavaraj Bommai leads in Shiggaon by over 30,000 votes

With the counting of votes in full swing in Karnataka on Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is leading in the key Shiggaon constituency by over 30,000 votes so far.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Bommai secured 31,445 votes (at 10:20 am). The Indian National Congress’ Pathan Yasirahmedkhan has secured 15,379 and Janata Dal (Secular’s) Shashidhar Yeligar has secured 3,873.

Earlier on Friday, Bommai had expressed confidence in the BJP coming to power in Karnataka, despite a prominent anti-incumbency wave. Bommai, along with his cabinet ministers Murugesh Nirani and Byrati Basavaraj met with former chief minister BS Yediyurappa in Bengaluru to discuss the probability of a hung verdict and assess its position from the feedback received from the counting booths.

“We are confident that we will win and cross the magic number. We have got the ground report from all booths and the constituencies,” he had said. Bommai had also said that there was no question of any post-poll alliance as they were confident of winning the assembly election.

Yediyurappa, another party veteran, dismissed the exit polls and said he was confident of the BJP forming the government. “I don’t accept any exit poll results. I have toured the state and I am confident of the BJP winning 120 seats. I would like to tell my party men in Bengaluru and elsewhere that there is no cause for concern,” said Yediyurappa, and advised BJP workers to closely watch the Congress’ moves.

Initial trends revealed an edge for Congress, with the party leading in 110 seats in early hours. At 10:15 am, Congress was leading in 110 seats, while BJP and JD(S) in 73 and 24 seats respectively.

In 2018, Shiggaon seat was one of the 104 seats won by the BJP, which failed to achieve the majority. Shiggaon is known to be one of the strongholds of the BJP.

