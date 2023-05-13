Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP slightly ahead of Congress as early trends of counting for Karnataka Assembly polls emerge

Counting of votes for the high stakes Karnataka Assembly Election 2023, which saw fierce contests between archrivals BJP and the Congress began across the state on Saturday morning, with a more coherent picture on the outcome likely to emerge by noon. The ruling BJP was slightly ahead of the Congress in early trends as the counting of votes started.

Latest trends indicated the BJP was ahead in 86 seats, the Congress in 36 and JDS in 13. Postal ballots were being counted initially. The elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly were held on May 10.

The counting began at 8 am in 36 centres across the state with elaborate security arrangements in place, especially in and around the counting centres to avoid any unforseen incidents, poll officials said.

Political heavyweights, including BJP chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, Congress veterans Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, as well as JD(S)’ HD Kumaraswamy, are all leading on their seats in early trends.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Election Results 2023 LIVE: BJP leading in 86 constituencies, suggest trends

The majority mark in the Karnataka assembly is 113 seats out of the 224-member assembly.

A number of constituencies which will throw up interesting contests between party bigwigs are:

Shiggaon: This constituency is set to be a close race between CM Basavaraj Bommai and Congress candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan. The electoral odds are stacked in favour of the chief minister in Shiggaon, where he is seeking re-election for the fourth time.

Varuna: Siddaramaiah from Congress, V Somanna of the BJP, and Dr Bharathi Shankar of the JD(S) are the three leading competitors for the seat.

Just five months ago, it appeared that former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah would easily win his home constituency of Varuna. But that is no longer the case. The race between two figures with Janata Parivar origins promises to be a clash to watch out for, with Housing Minister V Somanna entering the field and BJP heavyweights travelling the length and breadth of the seat during poll campaign.

Candidates contesting in the Karnataka Assembly elections from Chickamagalur are: M P Eregowda (AAP), H D Thammaiah (INC), B M Thimma Shetty (JDS), Sudha K B (BSP), Yathish B J (UPP), Shiva Prakash (KRS), Afzal Pasha (IND), C K Jagadeesha (IND), among others.

The Nargund constituency is also likely to throw up some interesting results. A total of 14 candidates are contesting in the elections from Nargund constituency. The candidates include Veeresh Sobaradamath, Veeranagouda Shivanagouda Muganur, Vasanagouda Ninganagouda Bhandi, Umesh Fakeerappa Talawar, Shivanand Shiddappa Mayannavar, Rudrayya Gadigayya Sureban, Ramappa Hujaratti, R N Patil, among others.

