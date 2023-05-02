10:52 (ist)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates

Congress releases manifesto, promises ban on Bajrang Dal, boost to youths, women

According to the Congress party's poll manifesto, their top promises include allowances for unemployed youths, free travel for women, development of SCs and STs, and a ban on Bajrang Dal, PFI.

The Popular Front of India (PFI), a banned Islamic organisation, and Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the Sangh-affiliated Vishwa Hindu Parishad, were compared in the Congress' manifesto for the 10 May assembly elections in Karnataka. The Congress pledged to outlaw groups that "promote enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities."

It also promised to repeal, within 1 year of coming to power, "all unjust laws and other anti-people laws" passed by the BJP government in the state.