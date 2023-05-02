Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Congress releases manifesto, promises ban on Bajrang Dal, boost to youths, women

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. ANI
Major political parties are actively campaigning across Karnataka as the assembly elections draw near. With the aid of its celebrity campaigners, the BJP and the Congress have staged road shows.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party released its manifesto for Karnataka Assembly polls at an event in Bengaluru, making a host of promises including the provision of 3 free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL (Below Poverty Level) families annually.
The manifesto or the vision document was released by the BJP’s national president JP Nadda in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor and Lingayat stalwart BS Yediyurappa.
Key electoral pledges had also been made public earlier by Congress and JD(S).
Voting for the 224-member parliament will take place on 10 May, and results will be announced on 13 May.
