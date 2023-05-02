Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Congress releases manifesto, promises ban on Bajrang Dal, boost to youths, women

Karnataka Election 2023: The Popular Front of India (PFI), a banned Islamic organisation, and Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the Sangh-affiliated Vishwa Hindu Parishad, were compared in the Congress' manifesto for the 10 May assembly elections in Karnataka

FP Staff May 02, 2023 09:55:57 IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. ANI

12:04 (ist)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates

PM Modi tries to play a traditional instrument in Chitradurga, Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried his hands on a traditional instrument today in Chitradurga, Karnataka.
11:46 (ist)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates

PM Modi addresses rally in Chitradurga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Chitradurga, Karnataka.
11:35 (ist)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates

Congress manifesto looks like PFI manifesto, says Assam CM

Talking about the Congress party’s Karnataka poll manifesto, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma said, “Congress is saying they will ban Bajrang Dal. Why didn’t they ban PFI? Why did Siddaramaiah withdraw cases against PFI leaders? Why did you align with Muslim League in Kerala. Congress manifesto doesn’t look like a manifesto of a secular party.”
10:54 (ist)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates

Mallikarjun Kharge releases Congress' Karnataka poll manifesto

At a hotel in Bengaluru, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge unveiled the party's Karnataka election platform. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah and state Congress leader DK Shivakumar were with him.
10:52 (ist)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates

Congress releases manifesto, promises ban on Bajrang Dal, boost to youths, women

According to the Congress party's poll manifesto, their top promises include allowances for unemployed youths, free travel for women, development of SCs and STs, and a ban on Bajrang Dal, PFI.

The Popular Front of India (PFI), a banned Islamic organisation, and Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the Sangh-affiliated Vishwa Hindu Parishad, were compared in the Congress' manifesto for the 10 May assembly elections in Karnataka. The Congress pledged to outlaw groups that "promote enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities."

It also promised to repeal, within 1 year of coming to power, "all unjust laws and other anti-people laws" passed by the BJP government in the state.
10:27 (ist)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates

PM Modi to campaign in Cong stronghold Kalaburagi North Assembly Constituency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Chitradurga, Vijayanagar, Sindhanur, and Kalaburagi.

Congress has a stronghold in the Kalaburagi North Assembly Constituency, hence the BJP hopes that this event would assist the party swing votes in their favour.
09:55 (ist)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates

Election Commission of India reviews Karnataka Assembly preparations

The Election Commission of India, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, conducted a video conference with the authorities on Monday to discuss the election preparations and the state's law and order situation ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections.

According to the ECI, the video conference included senior representatives from enforcement agencies such as the Coast Guard, NCB, Income Tax, and border states Goa, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala as well as Chief Secretaries, Director Generals of Police, Nodal Police Officers, and Nodal Officers CAPF.

Major political parties are actively campaigning across Karnataka as the assembly elections draw near. With the aid of its celebrity campaigners, the BJP and the Congress have staged road shows.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party released its manifesto for Karnataka Assembly polls at an event in Bengaluru, making a host of promises including the provision of 3 free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL (Below Poverty Level) families annually.

The manifesto or the vision document was released by the BJP’s national president JP Nadda in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor and Lingayat stalwart BS Yediyurappa.

Key electoral pledges had also been made public earlier by Congress and JD(S).

Voting for the 224-member parliament will take place on 10 May, and results will be announced on 13 May.

Updated Date: May 02, 2023 12:04:47 IST

