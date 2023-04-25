Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Supreme Court adjourns OBC hearing till 9 May

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE News: Election authorities declared that 2,613 candidates are running in the Karnataka Assembly elections after the time for withdrawal of candidatures expired on Monday. A total of 517 applicants retracted their applications.
In the meantime, as both the Congress and the BJP have enlisted several union ministers to undertake roadshows and rallies, the campaigns have heated up in the southern state.
A day after the roadshows by the BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to go to Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, also known as the ancient Mysore area and the stronghold of the Vokkaliga.
Priyanka Gandhi has previously stated that the party will offer a stipend of Rs 2,000 per month for female household heads as part of their programme. Additionally, she will attend a women’s conference in the Chamarajanagar neighbourhood. Additionally, she will participate in a roadshow at KR Pete in the Mysuru district and deliver a speech at a public gathering at Halavarahundi, T. Narsipura. Union Home Amit Shah will do a roadshow in Yadgir and speak at public gatherings in the districts of Bagalkote and Vijayapura.
After the Karnataka assembly elections, prominent opposition figures from about 19 parties will gather to discuss building a united front against the BJP, according to sources within the Congress. A meeting between the leaders was scheduled for early in April. The conference has been postponed, according to sources, because of the assembly elections in Karnataka on 10 May.
According to the reports, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has already spoken to the leaders of a number of other parties about hosting the summit sometime next month.
On 25 April, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will deliver speeches during gatherings in the communities of Yadagiri, Teradal, and Devarhippargi in the Vijayapura district. Additionally, he’ll take part in a roadshow in Yadagiri.
JP Nadda will take part in a roadshow in Sidlaghatta, Chikkaballapur district, as part of his three-day tour to Karnataka, which begins on Monday. Additionally, he will speak at a number of public gatherings and visit a shrine in Sirsi, Uttara Kannada district.
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State on 29 April, the party’s massive electoral campaign is set to gain momentum.
Voting in Karnataka is slated on 10 May with the results being announced on 13 May.
