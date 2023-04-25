Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Supreme Court adjourns OBC hearing till 9 May

Auto refresh feeds

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, declared on Monday that religiously-based reservations are illegal and that the BJP will apply the quota system used by the Karnataka administration, which is led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. In addition, nowhere has a non-Lingayat candidate taken the place of a Lingayat, according to the BJP, which distributed tickets for the 10 Karnataka Assembly elections in May on the basis of winnability rather than majority or minority. Shah predicted that former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who just defected from the BJP and joined the Congress, will lose the election since Hubballi-Dharwad has always supported the BJP.

"Governments of former CMs Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy created bottlenecks in a bid to stop implementation of the schemes of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. Schemes like PM Yashasvi Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi were stopped. Earlier, Siddaramaiah's government also did the same thing," said Nadda.

The comment was made by the BJP national president on Tuesday during a roadshow in the Chikkaballapur district's Sidlaghatta.

On Monday, BJP President JP Nadda charged the former chief minister of Karnataka with putting up barriers to the state's adoption of federal programmes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pioneered.

The former Congress president pleaded with the populace during a public rally in Hangal Town, Haveri District, to provide Congress with at least 150 seats, warning that "the BJP will again try to form a government" in the absence of this.

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, urged Karnataka voters on Monday to abstain from awarding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) more than 40 seats in the state's impending assembly elections on 10 May.

SC defers hearing of plea challenging Karnataka government scrapping 4 per cent OBC reservation to Muslims to 9 May. Solicitor General says his earlier assurance that no appointment/ admission will be made as per the government order scrapping the reservation will continue till 9 May.

The largest obstacle facing the party before the forthcoming Assembly elections, which are scheduled on 10 May, is internal strife inside the Congress in Karnataka. The high command of the party has been working hard to divert attention from the dire but subtle situation within Congress. In contrast, the grassroots leaders in a state like Karnataka are what determine the outcome of an election, not the high command’s plan. Former chief minister Siddharamaiah and Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar’s smiling photos look good in the news, but the party will have to deal with reality starting next month. In the meanwhile, there is optimism within the Congress that Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification will help the party get more sympathy votes, although this is unlikely to be the case on the ground.

Rajnath Singh, the defence minister, will begin his campaign in Belagavi and Bagalkote in Karnataka tomorrow.

Officials in Karnataka seized and recovered cash worth 83.4 crore, nearly 15 lakh litres of spirits worth 57 crore, and 1,176.92 kgs of drugs/narcotics worth 16.5 crore until April 24, according to the Chief Electoral Officer's office.

Speaking on the subject of religious conversion at a Veerashaiva-Lingayat conference in Shivamogga yesterday, BJP leader and former Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa declared, "We don't want even a single Muslim vote."

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE News: Election authorities declared that 2,613 candidates are running in the Karnataka Assembly elections after the time for withdrawal of candidatures expired on Monday. A total of 517 applicants retracted their applications.

In the meantime, as both the Congress and the BJP have enlisted several union ministers to undertake roadshows and rallies, the campaigns have heated up in the southern state.

A day after the roadshows by the BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to go to Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, also known as the ancient Mysore area and the stronghold of the Vokkaliga.

Priyanka Gandhi has previously stated that the party will offer a stipend of Rs 2,000 per month for female household heads as part of their programme. Additionally, she will attend a women’s conference in the Chamarajanagar neighbourhood. Additionally, she will participate in a roadshow at KR Pete in the Mysuru district and deliver a speech at a public gathering at Halavarahundi, T. Narsipura. Union Home Amit Shah will do a roadshow in Yadgir and speak at public gatherings in the districts of Bagalkote and Vijayapura.

After the Karnataka assembly elections, prominent opposition figures from about 19 parties will gather to discuss building a united front against the BJP, according to sources within the Congress. A meeting between the leaders was scheduled for early in April. The conference has been postponed, according to sources, because of the assembly elections in Karnataka on 10 May.

According to the reports, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has already spoken to the leaders of a number of other parties about hosting the summit sometime next month.

On 25 April, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will deliver speeches during gatherings in the communities of Yadagiri, Teradal, and Devarhippargi in the Vijayapura district. Additionally, he’ll take part in a roadshow in Yadagiri.

JP Nadda will take part in a roadshow in Sidlaghatta, Chikkaballapur district, as part of his three-day tour to Karnataka, which begins on Monday. Additionally, he will speak at a number of public gatherings and visit a shrine in Sirsi, Uttara Kannada district.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State on 29 April, the party’s massive electoral campaign is set to gain momentum.

Voting in Karnataka is slated on 10 May with the results being announced on 13 May.

