Karnataka Assembly Election LIVE Updates: PM Modi interacts with state's BJP workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ANI
Electioneering is in full gear with less than two weeks till the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka as party leaders step up their efforts to win over voters.
While the opposition Congress sent its general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, out on the road for a second day of campaigning, the opposition BJP sent out a battery of its leaders, including state and national leaders, including chief ministers from other states and the union.
Former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda, 89, and his son, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, have been in charge of their party’s campaign.
Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Nirmala Sitharaman, the minister of defence, Rajnath Singh, and party general secretary responsible for Karnataka, Arun Singh, appear to have thrown their entire weight behind campaigning today.
