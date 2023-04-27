Karnataka Assembly Election LIVE Updates: PM Modi interacts with state's BJP workers

Modi added that the BJP leaders who have campaigned in the state have said that they received a lot of affection from the people there

FP Staff April 27, 2023 09:25:54 IST
Karnataka Assembly Election LIVE Updates: PM Modi interacts with state's BJP workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ANI

10:34 (ist)

Karnataka Assembly Election LIVE Updates

The festival of democracy is going on in Karnataka, says PM Modi

When speaking to the BJP members from Karnataka, PM Modi stated that everyone of them is proud to be from the state of Lord Basaveshwara, who described the democratic formula, a symbol of the state's rich history, as well as a BJP member brimming with patriotism.
10:17 (ist)

Karnataka Assembly Election LIVE Updates

PM Modi interacts with state's BJP workers

PM Modi said that he will visit Karnataka in few days to interact with the people of the state. 

He added that the BJP leaders who have campaigned in the state have said that they received a lot of affection from the people there. 

This demonstrates public support for the BJP, said PM Modi. 
09:35 (ist)

Karnataka Assembly Election LIVE Updates

"Corruption increased every time Congress came to power": Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh, the defence minister, attacked the Congress on Wednesday, claiming that every time the grand old party won power, corruption developed in the state of Karnataka, which is going to the polls.

Singh stated, "Corruption has increased every time Congress has been in power," while speaking to a crowd in Belagavi. The party has been accused of corruption each time its government has been in power at the centre. He stated, Since the last nine years, the BJP has been in power at the Centre. Neither our Prime Minister nor any minister has a single allegation of corruption against them.”

At a public event earlier in the day in Dharwad, Singh declared that regardless of how well-known they may be, the BJP administration will look into all corrupt leaders.
09:22 (ist)

Karnataka Assembly Election LIVE Updates

Yediyurappa slams Siddaramaiah over promise to hike reservation limit

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa responded angrily to Congress leader Siddaramaiah's assertion that his party would raise the reservation limit in Karnataka from 50 per cent to 75 per cent if elected in the upcoming Assembly elections. 

He said the "poll promise" would never be kept because the main opposition party in the state was doomed to defeat.
09:21 (ist)

Karnataka Assembly Election LIVE Updates

Yediyurappa hits out at BJP turncoats Shettar, Savadi

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday came down hard on BJP turncoats Jagdish Shettar and Laxman Savadi, who recently switched over to the Congress, saying that they will pay for betraying the ruling party in the uncoming Assembly polls. 

Shettar, a former chief minister, and Savadi, who formerly served as the depty CM, belong to the Lingayat community which is believed to hold sway over electoral outcomes in the state.

Hitting out at both the BJP deserters, Yediyurappa said, "I call on the people not to cast a single vote for Laxman Savadi and Jagdish Shettar, as they betrayed the BJP despite being entrusted with key portfolios in the government." 

Electioneering is in full gear with less than two weeks till the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka as party leaders step up their efforts to win over voters.

While the opposition Congress sent its general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, out on the road for a second day of campaigning, the opposition BJP sent out a battery of its leaders, including state and national leaders, including chief ministers from other states and the union.

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Priyanka Gandhi holds roadshow in Hiriyur, urges people to vote for Congress

Karnataka Assembly Elections: Why Tejasvi Surya isn't one of BJP's 40 star campaigners

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda, 89, and his son, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, have been in charge of their party’s campaign.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Nirmala Sitharaman, the minister of defence, Rajnath Singh, and party general secretary responsible for Karnataka, Arun Singh, appear to have thrown their entire weight behind campaigning today.

Updated Date: April 27, 2023 10:34:12 IST

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Beta, beti, bhai and biwi... the 'nepo' netas in the fray
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Beta, beti, bhai and biwi... the 'nepo' netas in the fray

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: All three main parties have nominated candidates that belong to influential political families. If BJP has fielded BS Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra, then JD(S) has nominated both HD Kumaraswamy and his son, Nikhil

