'If you lick it, you’re dead...': Congress chief Kharge calls PM Modi 'poisonous snake', then eats words

Sandeep Sharma April 27, 2023 16:36:50 IST
In a personal attack against the Prime Minister, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge compared Narendra Modi with a ‘poisonous snake,’ while addressing an event in Kalaburagi in poll-bound Karnataka.

“PM Modi is like a ‘poisonous snake’, you might think it’s poison or not. If you lick it, you are dead,” Kharge said during a rally.

However, the senior Congress leader later clarified that his statement was not for Prime Minister Modi.

“It wasn’t meant for PM Modi, what I meant was BJP’s ideology is ‘like a snake’. I never said this personally for PM Modi, what I said was their ideology is like a snake and if you try to touch it, your death is certain,” he said.

The BJP reacted strongly to Kharge’s statement against PM Modi and said that his remark was worse than Sonia Gandhi’s “maut ka saudagar” dig at the Prime Minister.

“Congress made Mallikarjun Kharge the party president but nobody considers him that, so he thought of giving a statement which is worse than that given by Sonia Gandhi,” said Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has sought an apology from Kharge over his remark.

“Mallikarjun Kharge is a senior leader and president of Congress. What does he want to tell the world? PM Narendra Modi is the PM of our country and the whole world respects him and using such language for PM shows the level to which Congress has stooped. We want him (Kharge) to apologise to the country,” she said.

BJP’s Amit Malviya tweeted, “Now Congress president Kharge calls Prime Minister Modi ‘poisonous snake’… What started with Sonia Gandhi’s ‘maut ka saudagar’, and we know how it ended, the Congress continues to plummet to new depths. The desperation shows Congress is losing ground in Karnataka and knows it.”

The ruling BJP is going all out to retain power in the state where principal opposition Congress is vying to unseat it even as the JD(S) remains an important player with just weeks to go for polling.

Karnataka will be voting on May 10 and the results will come out on May 13.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: April 27, 2023 16:36:50 IST

