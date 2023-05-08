Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: No uncertified advertisements during silence period: EC to parties ahead of poll

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an election rally in Karnataka. Twitter/@BJP4Karnataka.
As the intense campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections in the state draws to a close today, all three of the major political parties in Karnataka—the BJP, Congress, and JD(S)—will make one more attempt to win over voters on Monday. On Monday at 5 o’clock, the campaign for the Karnataka assembly elections of 2023 is scheduled to finish.
Political parties have been working tirelessly over the past few days to make high-octane presentations to voters in an effort to capture their attention as election day draws near. In the southern state, where the BJP has been in control for the past four years, there has been an alternating pattern of rule for almost four decades.
In contrast, Congress wants to regain control of the state in order to raise party morale in front of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
Both of the major parties, the BJP and the Congress, are vying for a “government with full majority” in the 224-member Assembly. As it fights accusations of corruption, racial tension, and demands for caste reservation—all of which have the potential to upset the saffron horse—the ruling BJP is facing the difficult task to hold onto power.
In preparation for the crucial assembly election, the saffron party is utilising its “development card” to counter the anti-corruption campaign being waged by the opposition Congress.
