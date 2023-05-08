Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: No uncertified advertisements during silence period: EC to parties ahead of poll

Auto refresh feeds

The Election Commission (EC) made it plain to editors in a separate letter that they are accountable for all content, including ads, published in their publications according to Press Council of India standards for journalistic behaviour.

Regarding concerns about media commercials, the Commission stated that national parties and prominent campaigners had an obligation to abide by the anticipated standards of political speech.

As electioneering reached a frantic level in the southern state, the poll authorities also stressed "clean and serious" campaigning in its advice to political parties. It said that offensive and deceptive commercials taint the entire electoral process.

On Monday at 5 o'clock, the campaign for the Karnataka assembly elections is scheduled to finish.

In a warning issued on Sunday ahead of the May 10 elections in Karnataka, the Election Commission stated that neither a party nor a candidate may run any print advertisements on election day or the day before without receiving permission from the media certification and monitoring committee.

“We take oath for democratic values and secularism at the time of contesting an election,” Pawar told TV9 Marathi.

The NCP leader asserted that the Congress will take power in Karnataka while speaking to media in Pandharpur Temple Town earlier on Sunday.

Pawar told a local television outlet that bringing up a religion or religious problem during an election generates a different sort of atmosphere and is not a positive thing.

Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has expressed astonishment that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has used 'religious' slogans while running for office in Karnataka, which has elections on May 10.

In a letter to the political parties dated 7 May, the poll body said, “No political party or candidate or any other organisation or person shall publish any advertisement in the print media on poll day and one day prior to poll day unless the contents of political advertisement are got pre-certified by them from the MCMC committee at the State/District level, as the case may be.”

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has instructed all political parties and candidates to obtain “clearance” from the media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC) before publishing any advertisements in the print media on the day of voting and a day prior in response to complaints regarding “unverified” claims in political advertisements.

Addressing a public meeting in Hunagunda, Shah said, "BJP has strengthened the security of the nation by banning the Popular Front of India (PFI), but the Congress party is against it... BJP will neither allow Muslim reservations nor will allow Lingayat reservations to be reduced in the state."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would not permit Muslim reservations in the state, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who attacked the Congress for engaging in "appeasement politics" ahead of the Karnataka assembly polls on Sunday.

Addressing a public meeting in Hunagunda, Shah said, "BJP has strengthened the security of the nation by banning the Popular Front of India (PFI), but the Congress party is against it... BJP will neither allow Muslim reservations nor will allow Lingayat reservations to be reduced in the state."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would not permit Muslim reservations in the state, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who attacked the Congress for engaging in "appeasement politics" ahead of the Karnataka assembly polls on Sunday.

As the intense campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections in the state draws to a close today, all three of the major political parties in Karnataka—the BJP, Congress, and JD(S)—will make one more attempt to win over voters on Monday. On Monday at 5 o’clock, the campaign for the Karnataka assembly elections of 2023 is scheduled to finish.

Political parties have been working tirelessly over the past few days to make high-octane presentations to voters in an effort to capture their attention as election day draws near. In the southern state, where the BJP has been in control for the past four years, there has been an alternating pattern of rule for almost four decades.

In contrast, Congress wants to regain control of the state in order to raise party morale in front of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Both of the major parties, the BJP and the Congress, are vying for a “government with full majority” in the 224-member Assembly. As it fights accusations of corruption, racial tension, and demands for caste reservation—all of which have the potential to upset the saffron horse—the ruling BJP is facing the difficult task to hold onto power.

In preparation for the crucial assembly election, the saffron party is utilising its “development card” to counter the anti-corruption campaign being waged by the opposition Congress.

