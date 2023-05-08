Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP moves EC against Sonia Gandhi's 'sovereignty' remark, demands strict action
Taking the matter to the Election Commission, BJP said that the former Congress Chief's comments are 'divisive' in nature
The BJP on Monday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Sonia Gandhi’s comment that “Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka’s reputation, sovereignty or integrity.” The party has requested the polling body to issue an FIR against Gandhi.
The Congress, referring to Gandhi’s speech at a campaign rally at Hubballi on Saturday, said in a tweet that the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson “sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas,’ and also posted pictures of her speaking at the public meeting.
CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas:
“The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka’s reputation, sovereignty or integrity.” pic.twitter.com/W6HjKYWjLa
— Congress (@INCIndia) May 6, 2023
Taking the matter to the Election Commission, BJP said that the former Congress Chief’s comments are “divisive” in nature. The complaint was filed by Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje who said that Gandhi’s statement is “shocking and unacceptable.”
“Today we gave a complaint against Sonia Gandhi to Election Commission. She gave a speech in Hubbali in which she talked about the sovereignty of Karnataka. We use sovereignty for the country. She is heading the ‘Tukde-Tukde’ gang. We demanded that FIR should be registered against her,” she said.
She added that by making the comments, Gandhi has violated the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and requested the EC to take strict action against her.
The statement, accessed by India Today, read, “Definition of sovereignty is an independent nation. India is a sovereign country and Karnataka is a proud part of it.”
Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav said, “She (Sonia Gandhi) deliberately used the word sovereignty. Congress manifesto is the agenda of the ‘Tukde-Tukde’ gang and hence they are using such words. We hope EC will take action against this anti-national act.”
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, “Not only Karnataka, I want to tell this to the entire country with a lot of pain that in this election Congress’s ‘shahi parivar’ yesterday came to Karnataka and said that they want to protect the ‘sovereignty’ of Karnataka.”
With inputs from agencies
