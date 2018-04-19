Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 latest updates: Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa will file his nomination for the state Assembly elections today. He is holding a roadshow before filing his nomination.
Disgruntled with the party high command's first list of candidates in the upcoming Assembly Elections in Karnataka, Congress party workers took to streets on Monday to express their anger. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday has announced its second list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled for 12 May 2018.
The BJP's Karnataka unit chief BS Yeddyurappa had recently said that the second list for the 12 May Assembly election in the state was likely to be announced on 15 April after a meeting with BJP president Amit Shah in New Delhi.
The BJP had announced a list of 72 candidates on 8 April, and another list of 65-70 candidates is expected to be released on Sunday.
"In the days to come, remaining candidates list will be announced," Yeddyurappa and had said while announcing his decision last week to contest from Shikaripura in Shivamogga district. He will file his nomination on 19 April.
The first list of 72 candidates also included party veterans Jagadish Shettar and KS Eswarappa who will be contesting from Hubli Dharwad Central and Shivamogga Assembly seats, respectively.
BJP has announced Yeddyurappa as its chief ministerial candidate, with a target of winning 150 out of 224 assembly seats and coming back to power after a gap of five years.
Congress, who is seeking to retain power in the southern state, was expected to release its first list on 13 April. However, the party delayed its first list after differences cropped up among members of the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) that met on Friday.
Sources said the differences were apparent as each of the senior party leaders from the state were carrying their own separate lists of candidates for approval.
Some leaders raised objections over the grant of party tickets to recently joined BJP and JD(S) rebel legislators, besides some Independents, the sources said.
A section of Karnataka party leaders feel that the tickets should be given to the winning candidates and expressed apprehensions over the loyalty of those joining the Congress ahead of elections, they said.
The deliberations were also centered around the grant of party tickets to family members of Chief Minister Siddharamaiah and state unit chief G Parameswara and some senior ministers.
The sources also said that the KPCC chief has sought two tickets — one from the Koratagere constituency in Tumkur district, the seat that he had lost in 2013, and the other is the Pulakeshinagar constituency in Bengaluru, from where JD(S) MLA joined the Congress recently.
Even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wants to contest from two seats and is demanding tickets, one from his old Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysore district and the other Badami in Bagalkote district, where sitting Congress MLA BB Chimmanakatti was persuaded to vacate the seat, they said.
With inputs from PTI
Disgruntled with Congress' list of candidates, partymen take to streets, vandalise district offices
Disgruntled with the party high command's first list of candidates in the upcoming Assembly Elections in Karnataka, Congress party workers took to streets on Monday to express their anger. Media visuals showed party workers chanting anti-Siddaramaiah slogans, burning tyres, effigies etc on the streets. (Read more)
At least five candidates in BJP's second list have tainted past
The BJP's second list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections on 12 May contains at least five names with a tainted past. The list, comprising 82 names, has candidates, who were acquitted in corruption, forgery, cheating and rape cases. At least two of them had spent quite some time in jail on charges of cheating and forgery.PTI ( Read more here)
BJP announces second list of candidates for Karnataka polls, no Muslims or Christians given ticket
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday has announced its second list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled for 12 May 2018.While the BJP’s first list of candidates included seasoned politicians like five-time MLA S Angara, an MLA from Sullia, it has fielded new faces from other constituencies in the state. The party's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa is slated to contest from Shikaripura. (Read more here)
Siddaramaiah's son Dr Yatheendra will contest from Varuna constituency
No ticket for Congress MLA NA Haris from Shanti Nagar
Congress MLA NA Haris from Shanti Nagar has not been given a ticket. A month before, his son Mohammad Nalapad, was arrested in connection with an assault case. - Input by Prabhu Mallikarjunan/ 101 Reporters
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah to contest from Chamundeshwari instead of Varuna
Congress announces first list of 218 candidates for Karnataka polls
BJP leader Prakash Khandre calls bandh in Bhalki
BJP leader Prakash Khandre of Bhalki constituency in Bidar and his supporters called for a Bhalki bandh on 17 April after they suspected that Khandre would not be given a ticket. Input from Lakshmi Bhavge/101reporters
Rs 22 cr illegal cash seized in Karnataka since model code of conduct enforced
The Election Commission's surveillance squads and police officials have seized over Rs 22 crore illegal cash since the model code of conduct was put in force on 27 March in poll-bound Karnataka, the state's Chief Electoral Officer said on Saturday.
"The EC squads and police authorities have so far seized cash over Rs 22.34 crore, besides 7.5kg gold valued at Rs 1.76 crore, unspecified amount of silver worth over Rs 12 lakh, 10 sarees and 160 laptops, among other items, for violation of the model code of conduct in force for the May 12 state legislative Assembly election," said CEO Sanjiv Kumar in a statement in Bengaluru. - IANS
'Was emotional while making comments,' KPCC working president Dinesh Gundu Rao defends his comments on Adityanath
"I made the comments in emotion. Let them (BJP) protest against me, but shouldn't Uttar Pradesh do something about the Unnao victim? Don't compare Yogi ADityanath to swamijis in Karnataka. They are respectable people." KPCC working president Dinesh Gundu Rao told India Today in response to BJP's demand for an apology for his remarks on the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.
Former BJP MLA Seema Masuti to contest as an Independent from Dharwad constituency
Amit Shah to kick off sixth leg of campaign in Karnataka on Thursday
BJP president Amit Shah will tour northern parts of the state from Thursday on his sixth round of campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka, where the saffron party is going all out to unseat the Congress. During his two-day trip, the BJP chief will take part in campaigns, protests and meet Lingayat and Veerashaiva seers. Shah will hold a sit-in at Hubballi joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party MPs to protest the recent washout of the Budget Session of Parliament. Read more here.
Muslims want Cong to give community one seat in each district
A group of Muslim leaders from Karnataka on Tuesday demanded that the Congress party reserve at least one constituency in each district of the state for Muslim candidates.
According to a report by The Times of India, reeling off statistics of Muslim population, leaders from the community say that the Muslim candidates can win as many as 28 seats with the support of a sizeable 12 percent population.
Freebies, liquor cash flow free in Karnataka as BJP, Congress spar over MCC violations
Since 27 March, when the Model Code of Conduct came into effect in Karnataka, Rs 4.69 crore cash has been seized in the state by the surveillance teams for violation of the poll code.
Freebies for voters worth over Rs 9.96 crore were also seized by the poll officials. About 10,500 litres of liquor valued at Rs 46 lakh was also seized by the state's Excise Department.
Meanwhile BJP and Congress have been accusing each other of poll code violations. While Congress filed a complaint against Amit Shah for offering Rs 5 lakh to the family of a deceased BJP worker, the saffron party claimed that Siddaramaiah had given a "bribe" of Rs 2,000 each to two women who welcomed him during his visit to Chamundeshwari.
Karnataka state EC to use 5,000 new EVMs in Bengaluru for Karnataka polls
A total of 5,000 advanced EVMs and VVPATs which can automatically detect errors and any tampering with the vote will be used in Bengaluru for the May 12 Karnataka Legislative Assembly election, the state's Chief Electoral Official said on Tuesday.
Bengaluru-based Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) will be supplying these advanced election machinery to used in the city for the ensuing elections on a pilot basis. "The new machines, which will be used for the first time in the state, will be deployed in the constituencies of Bengaluru," Kumar said.
Each EVM consists of a control unit and a balloting unit. As of date, there are 89,206 balloting units and 76,192 control units in the state. "These units are enough for the 58,546 polling stations across 224 assembly segments in the state," Kumar added.
IANS
Congress claims 'fake' candidate list doing rounds in media, blames BJP IT cell
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today said the Congress party had not yet finalised the list of candidates for the upcoming state assembly polls and that a "fake" list was in circulation to create confusion.
The fake list not only showed Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge as a candidate, but had senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandis' signature. However, the makers of the list were perhaps unaware of the fact that Fernandes is unwell and is undergoing treatment in Delhi. He no longer is the authorised signatory for such lists.
The AICC secretary in charge of Karnataka and former MP Madhu Yashki Goud directly blamed the BJP IT Cell responsible for it. Threatening a criminal action against the BJP, he said that the saffron party had “mastered the art of fake news to misguide the people".
Report on poll code 'violation' by Amit Shah under scrutiny: CEO
Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjiv Kumar today said the report on alleged violation of model code of conduct by BJP President Amit Shah for giving Rs five lakh to the family of a deceased party worker is under scrutiny.
"The mother of the deceased person had earlier given some statement before some television channel, but she has changed her version now. She is now saying, neither has she received any cheque nor has she been given an assurance in this regard," he told reporters here.
"This has been mentioned in the divisional commissioner's report.. The report is under scrutiny," he added.
Is SM Krishna Returning to Congress?
Senior politician and former Congress stalwart SM Krishna is considering returning to his mother party merely a year after he joined the BJP in a surprise move, calling the Congress a party in rapid decline.
State Congress sources claim that the former external affairs minister is now interested in rejoining the party as he is disillusioned with the BJP. He feels that the saffron party has humiliated him by giving no importance to him.
“BJP has also refused to field his daughter Shambhavi from Rajarajeshwarinagara Assembly seat in Bengaluru. Neither the state BJP, nor its national leadership is giving him any importance. He is actually a nobody in BJP. It has hurt him deeply. He has been sending the feelers to Congress for the past two months,” a senior Congress leader told News18.
Ashok Gehlot appointed member of Congress central election panel
Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot has been appointed a member of the party's central election committee, the apex body for selection of candidates during elections.
Gehlot, a former chief minister of Rajasthan, was recently appointed the AICC general secretary in charge of organisation and training of party cadres.
PTI
BS Yeddyurappa unfazed by Lingayat seers' support for Congress
Yeddyurappa said that it is just a few of them who have made these statements, while the entire Lingayat-Veerashaiva community is with the BJP.
"This is the work of one or two Swamijis and I am not at all bothered. Almost everyone in the community is with us and we are going to win about 150 seats and form the government," The Times of India quoted him as saying.
‘Congress, BJP are two sides of same coin: JD(S)
Janata Dal (Secular) state president HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday sought to reply to Rahul Gandhi's charge that his party was in cahoots with the BJP. Terming both two sides of the same coin he said they share a “one should beat and another would weep” agreement, The Times of India reported.
“JD(S) is not the BJP’s B team as alleged by the Congress. On the contrary, leaders who were with Janata Pariwar migrated to the Congress and formed a B team, sidelining seniors like Mallikjarjuna Kharge and Parameshwara," he said.
Miscreants snatch away applications regarding voter list
Miscreants today snatched away about 450 applications pertaining to the addition, changes and deletion of names from the voter list at Yashwanthapura in Bengaluru.
According to S Yogeshwar, returning officer of Yashwanthapura constituency, the incident occurred when a special drive in booth number 74 of the constituency was going on at a school.
An FIR has been lodged against the unknown miscreants, police said.
BJP's second list of candidates likely on 11 April: Yeddyurappa
The BJP's Karnataka unit chief B S Yeddyurappa today said the second list of party candidates for the May 12 assembly election in the state was likely to be announced on 11 April.
The former chief minister also announced that he would file his nomination from Shikaripura in Shivamogga district on 19 April.
BJP plans to bank on brand Modi again
“Our campaign so far has been lacklustre. We have failed to put the Congress on back foot. Actually, they are setting the agenda and we are being forced to react to them. The party high command has taken a serious note of it and they seem to have decided to take direct charge of the campaign,” said a senior state BJP leader.
The state BJP has requested Modi to address at least 15 public meetings. According to a spokesman of the party, depending on the situation Modi may spare more time for Karnataka addressing over a dozen meetings.
“PM Modi is our biggest weapon. We want him to create a Modi “wave” closer to the election. In Gujarat, he single handedly rescued the party from a certain defeat. The situation is not so favourable even here. We are hopeful that Prime Minister will do the magic,” he said.
The RSS is also of the opinion that Modi is their best bet and he should lead the campaign against Congress.
JD(S) seeks to draw first blood, ropes in 20 Congress workers from Siddaramaiah's Chamundeshwari constituency
The Janata Dal (Secular) which holds the Chamundeshwari seat, is trying to dent his chances of victory by roping in Congress party workers. On Wednesday, the JD(S) announced that 20 Congress workers in the constituency, including block-level leaders like Kaling Naik, Angadi Manju, and MH Rajashekar were joining the party.
G T Devegowda, the JD(S) MLA from Chamundeshwari constituency, said that Congress workers were not happy with Siddaramaiah’s leadership and were defecting only because they intend to see HD Kumaraswamy as chief minister. JD(S)’s claim may not prove to be a setback for the Congress, but it is bound to impact party’s campaign strategy.
Karnataka Congress' comeback to BJP over its temple run jibe on Rahul Gandhi
Has Siddaramaiah walked into a trap by contesting at Chamundeshwari, in place of Varuna?
With his desire to see his son, Yathindra take a plunge into electoral politics, Siddaramaiah has given up on his safe Varuna seat to risk it in Chamundeshwari. The odds are stacked against Siddaramaiah in this constituency that is named after the hilltop Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru.
He will be up against GT Deve Gowda of the JD(S). Gowda is the sitting MLA and also a one-time close associate of the chief minister. Siddaramaiah wants to pitch his decision to contest from his erstwhile constituency as the return of the prodigal son in what is being spoken of as his 10th and final electoral battle. But Gowda labels Siddaramaiah as someone who "abandoned" Chamundeshwari for Varuna after his skip-a-heartbeat 2006 victory.
Only three women among 72 candidates in BJP's first list
Only three women figure among the 72 contestants - Sashikala Jolle from Nippani assembly segment in the state's northwest region, Roopali Naik from Karwar in the coastal area and Poornima Srinivas from Hiriyur in central part.
Sashikala is re-contesting from the same seat, while Roopali is a former civic corporator in Bengaluru and Poornima is the party's women wing's secretary.
BJP announces its first list of candidates
The BJP on Sunday released its first list of 72 candidates to contest in the 12 May Karnataka Assembly elections for the 224 seats across the southern state.
Among the candidates are many of the party's 48 sitting or outgoing legislators from the state's northern, central and southern region, including Bengaluru, which has 28 assembly constituencies.
Prominent nominees are the party's chief ministerial face BS Yeddyurappa from Shikaripura, KS Eshwarappa from Shivamogga, Jagadish Shettar from Hubli-Dharwad Central, Basavaraj Bommai from Shiggaon, CM Udasi from Hangal, KV Hegde from Sirsi and B. Sriramulu from Molakalmuru (reserved).
I am going to get a minimum lead of 30,000-40,000: Yeddyurappa
BS Yeddyurappa holds roadshow before filing nomination for Karnataka polls
Disgruntled with Congress' list of candidates, partymen take to streets, vandalise district offices
At least five candidates in BJP's second list have tainted past
BJP announces second list of candidates for Karnataka polls, no Muslims or Christians given ticket
Siddaramaiah's son Dr Yatheendra will contest from Varuna constituency
No ticket for Congress MLA NA Haris from Shanti Nagar
Congress MLA NA Haris from Shanti Nagar has not been given a ticket. A month before, his son Mohammad Nalapad, was arrested in connection with an assault case. - Input by Prabhu Mallikarjunan/ 101 Reporters
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah to contest from Chamundeshwari instead of Varuna
Congress announces first list of 218 candidates for Karnataka polls
BJP leader Prakash Khandre calls bandh in Bhalki
BJP leader Prakash Khandre of Bhalki constituency in Bidar and his supporters called for a Bhalki bandh on 17 April after they suspected that Khandre would not be given a ticket. Input from Lakshmi Bhavge/101reporters
14:12 (IST)
