Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 latest updates: Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa will file his nomination for the state Assembly elections today. He is holding a roadshow before filing his nomination.

Disgruntled with the party high command's first list of candidates in the upcoming Assembly Elections in Karnataka, Congress party workers took to streets on Monday to express their anger. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday has announced its second list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled for 12 May 2018.

Congress and BJP are all set to release the second list of candidates on Sunday. While the Congress is expected to release its first list of candidates by 3 pm, according to sources, BJP will release its second list later on Sunday night.

The BJP's Karnataka unit chief BS Yeddyurappa had recently said that the second list for the 12 May Assembly election in the state was likely to be announced on 15 April after a meeting with BJP president Amit Shah in New Delhi.

The BJP had announced a list of 72 candidates on 8 April, and another list of 65-70 candidates is expected to be released on Sunday.

"In the days to come, remaining candidates list will be announced," Yeddyurappa and had said while announcing his decision last week to contest from Shikaripura in Shivamogga district. He will file his nomination on 19 April.

The first list of 72 candidates also included party veterans Jagadish Shettar and KS Eswarappa who will be contesting from Hubli Dharwad Central and Shivamogga Assembly seats, respectively.

BJP has announced Yeddyurappa as its chief ministerial candidate, with a target of winning 150 out of 224 assembly seats and coming back to power after a gap of five years.

Congress, who is seeking to retain power in the southern state, was expected to release its first list on 13 April. However, the party delayed its first list after differences cropped up among members of the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) that met on Friday.

Sources said the differences were apparent as each of the senior party leaders from the state were carrying their own separate lists of candidates for approval.

Some leaders raised objections over the grant of party tickets to recently joined BJP and JD(S) rebel legislators, besides some Independents, the sources said.

A section of Karnataka party leaders feel that the tickets should be given to the winning candidates and expressed apprehensions over the loyalty of those joining the Congress ahead of elections, they said.

The deliberations were also centered around the grant of party tickets to family members of Chief Minister Siddharamaiah and state unit chief G Parameswara and some senior ministers.

The sources also said that the KPCC chief has sought two tickets — one from the Koratagere constituency in Tumkur district, the seat that he had lost in 2013, and the other is the Pulakeshinagar constituency in Bengaluru, from where JD(S) MLA joined the Congress recently.

Even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wants to contest from two seats and is demanding tickets, one from his old Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysore district and the other Badami in Bagalkote district, where sitting Congress MLA BB Chimmanakatti was persuaded to vacate the seat, they said.

With inputs from PTI