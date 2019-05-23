Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Kanker Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 10:42:15 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
APOI Durgaprasad Thakur 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSCP Mathan Singh Markam 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Narend Nag 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Harisingh Sidar 0 Votes 0% Votes
GGP Ghanshyam Jurri 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Umashankar Bhandari 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Mohan Mandavi 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Sube Singh Dhurva 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Biresh Thakur 0 Votes 0% Votes

Kanker Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 14,48,375 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,25,171

Male electors: 7,21,936

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the Gunderdehi and Kanker Assembly constituencies were merged. Sanjari was merged with Balod and Narayanpur constituency was dissolved.

Assembly Constituencies: Sihawa (ST), Gunderdehi Kanker (ST), Sanjari Balod, Antagarh (ST), Keshkal (ST), Dondi Lohara (ST), Bhanupratappur (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Sohan Potai from BJP was elected MP from Kanker, when it was a part of Madhya Pradesh. In 2004, Potai again won a majority from the constituency when the state of Chhattisgarh came into place and continued to win in 2009. In 2014, BJP candidate Vikram Usendi was elected MP.

Demographics: The constituency is spread across four districts of Dhamtari, Kanker, Kondagaon, and Balod. This tribal-dominated constituency has been affected by Maoist violence for many years.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 10:42:15 IST

