Jharkhand Election 2019 Voting Updates: Polling for Phase 1 shuts; barring sporadic incidents of violence, polling largely peaceful in Naxalism-hit state

Jharkhand Election 2019 Voting LATEST Updates: Around 46.83 per cent votes were cast till 2 pm on Saturday in the first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections in 13 constituencies, amid sporadic incidents of violence in some districts, officials said. The voting commenced at 7 am and will end at 3 pm, Election Commission (EC) officials said. A total of 37,83,055 electorate, including 18,01,356 women and five third-gender voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase across six districts.

The overall voter turnout in Jharkhand was 48.83 percent till 1 pm. The election commission released the voter turnout data for each district, according to which, Bhawanathpur had the best start with over 53 percent turnout till 1 pm. Meanwhile, Bishunpur showed the least voter turnout amid all 13 seats in Phase 1 of Jharkhand Assembly elections. The voting commenced at 7 am and will end at 3 pm, Election Commission (EC) officials said.

Amid polling for the first phase in Jharkhand, clashes between BJP and Congress supporters have been reported from Kosiyara village of Chainpur. Congress candidate KN Tripathi accused BJP candidate Alok Chaurasia and his supporters of looting the booths. As per the reports, Congress candidate KN Tripathi from Daltonganj is seen with a revolver. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has taken cognizance of the incident and sought a report in this regard from the district administration.

Tripathi was allegedly stopped by BJP candidate's supporters from going to polling booths, in Kosiyara village of Palamu

An estimated 27.41 percent polling was recorded till 12 pm on Saturday in the first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections in 13 constituencies. Gumla tops chart again with over 30.46 percent turnout till 12 pm. Meanwhile, Lohardaga continues to have the least voter turnout with 21.27 percent amid all 13 seats in Phase 1 of Jharkhand Assembly elections.

An estimated 27.41 percent polling was recorded till 11 am on Saturday in the first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections in 13 constituencies. Gumla tops chart with over 30.46 percent turnout till 11 am. Meanwhile, Lohardaga showed the least voter turnout with 21.27 percent amid all 13 seats in Phase 1 of Jharkhand Assembly elections.

The voting commenced at 7 am and will end at 3 pm, Election Commission (EC) officials said. Additional Director General of Police Murari Lal Meena said peaceful polling is underway in all the 13 constituencies.

Palamau Deputy Commissioner-cum-Returning Officer​ Shantanu Agrahari said a minor clash broke out between two groups near a polling station at Kosiyara in Daltonganj Assembly constituency. The agitators broke the window panes of a police vehicle after a candidate allegedly tried to enter the polling booth, he said, adding, the situation was quickly brought under control. The EC officials said women and youth were among the early voters in the first of the five-phase elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly.

The overall voter turnout in Jharkhand was 11.02 percent till 10 am. The election commission released the voter turnout data for each district, according to which, Manika remains on top with over 13.63 percent turnout till 10 am. Meanwhile, Panki continued to show the least voter turnout with 9.20 percent amid all 13 seats in Phase 1 of Jharkhand Assembly elections.

The overall voter turnout in Jharkhand was 7.12 percent till 9 am. The election commission released the voter turnout data for each district, according to which, Manika had the best start with over 13 percent turnout till 9 am. Meanwhile, Panki showed the least voter turnout amid all 13 seats in the Phase 1 of Jharkhand Assembly elections.

According to ANI reports, Naxals have reportedly blown up a bridge in Bishnupur in Gumla district, though no injuries were reported. Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan said voting has not been affected and will continue normally. Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das on Saturday morning made an appeal for voters to turn up to the polling booths in large numbers in the first phase, out of the five-phased state Assembly elections. "Your one vote is important for the development of the state," he added.

The five-phase Assembly elections for Jharkhand began today with 13 seats in the state going to polls. The polling began at 7 am and will conclude at 3 pm.

Union home minister Amit Shah in a tweet said, "A stable and a majority government is required to keep Jharkhand on the track of development free from corruption and Naxalism. I appeal all the voters of the first phase to vote in large numbers and keep Jharkhand on the path of development."

A total of 37,83,055 voters — including 18,01,356 women and five third gender voters — of Chatra (SC), Gumla (ST), Bishunpur (ST), Lohardaga (ST), Manika (SC), Latehar (SC), Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur (SC), Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur constituencies will decide the fate of 189 candidates in the first phase.

Voting will take place across 3,906 polling stations, out of which 989 will have webcasting facilities, an Election Commission release said.

The BJP is contesting in 12 seats in the first phase, while it is supporting Independent Vinod Singh in Hussainabad.

The Opposition alliance of the JMM, Congress and RJD will contest in four, six and three constituencies, respectively. Polling will begin at 7 am and conclude at 3 pm, the release said, adding, there will be separate queues for the differently-abled along with ramp and wheelchair facilities.

Polling personnel, deputed in remote areas, were being airlifted, EC officials said. A monitoring exercise is being carried out by flying squads to prevent violation of the Model Code of Conduct, such as distribution of cash, liquor and other inducements, the officials said.

By dialling 1950, voters will be able to register complaints on poll-related issues, they said.

Prominent candidates in the fray are BJP nominee and Jharkhand Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi and Jharkhand PCC president and ex-IPS officer Rameshwar Oraon.

Oraon is taking on ex-PCC chief Sukhdeo Bhagat after the latter joined the BJP recently. Former BJP chief whip Radhakrishna Kishore, who was denied ticket from Chhatarpur, is contesting on AJSU party ticket from the same seat.

Elections in Jharkhand will be held in five phases and the results will be declared on 23 December.

With inputs from PTI

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.