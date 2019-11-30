Jharkhand Election 2019 Voting Updates: Polling for Phase 1 shuts; barring sporadic incidents of violence, polling largely peaceful in Naxalism-hit state

Jharkhand Election 2019 Voting LATEST Updates: Around 46.83 per cent votes were cast till 2 pm on Saturday in the first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections in 13 constituencies, amid sporadic incidents of violence in some districts, officials said. The voting commenced at 7 am and will end at 3 pm, Election Commission (EC) officials said. A total of 37,83,055 electorate, including 18,01,356 women and five third-gender voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase across six districts.
The overall voter turnout in Jharkhand was 48.83 percent till 1 pm. The election commission released the voter turnout data for each district, according to which, Bhawanathpur had the best start with over 53 percent turnout till 1 pm. Meanwhile, Bishunpur showed the least voter turnout amid all 13 seats in Phase 1 of Jharkhand Assembly elections. The voting commenced at 7 am and will end at 3 pm, Election Commission (EC) officials said.
Amid polling for the first phase in Jharkhand, clashes between BJP and Congress supporters have been reported from Kosiyara village of Chainpur. Congress candidate KN Tripathi accused BJP candidate Alok Chaurasia and his supporters of looting the booths. As per the reports, Congress candidate KN Tripathi from Daltonganj is seen with a revolver. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has taken cognizance of the incident and sought a report in this regard from the district administration.
Tripathi was allegedly stopped by BJP candidate's supporters from going to polling booths, in Kosiyara village of Palamu
An estimated 27.41 percent polling was recorded till 12 pm on Saturday in the first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections in 13 constituencies. Gumla tops chart again with over 30.46 percent turnout till 12 pm. Meanwhile, Lohardaga continues to have the least voter turnout with 21.27 percent amid all 13 seats in Phase 1 of Jharkhand Assembly elections.
An estimated 27.41 percent polling was recorded till 11 am on Saturday in the first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections in 13 constituencies. Gumla tops chart with over 30.46 percent turnout till 11 am. Meanwhile, Lohardaga showed the least voter turnout with 21.27 percent amid all 13 seats in Phase 1 of Jharkhand Assembly elections.
The voting commenced at 7 am and will end at 3 pm, Election Commission (EC) officials said. Additional Director General of Police Murari Lal Meena said peaceful polling is underway in all the 13 constituencies.
Palamau Deputy Commissioner-cum-Returning Officer Shantanu Agrahari said a minor clash broke out between two groups near a polling station at Kosiyara in Daltonganj Assembly constituency. The agitators broke the window panes of a police vehicle after a candidate allegedly tried to enter the polling booth, he said, adding, the situation was quickly brought under control. The EC officials said women and youth were among the early voters in the first of the five-phase elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly.
The overall voter turnout in Jharkhand was 11.02 percent till 10 am. The election commission released the voter turnout data for each district, according to which, Manika remains on top with over 13.63 percent turnout till 10 am. Meanwhile, Panki continued to show the least voter turnout with 9.20 percent amid all 13 seats in Phase 1 of Jharkhand Assembly elections.
The overall voter turnout in Jharkhand was 7.12 percent till 9 am. The election commission released the voter turnout data for each district, according to which, Manika had the best start with over 13 percent turnout till 9 am. Meanwhile, Panki showed the least voter turnout amid all 13 seats in the Phase 1 of Jharkhand Assembly elections.
According to ANI reports, Naxals have reportedly blown up a bridge in Bishnupur in Gumla district, though no injuries were reported. Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan said voting has not been affected and will continue normally. Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das on Saturday morning made an appeal for voters to turn up to the polling booths in large numbers in the first phase, out of the five-phased state Assembly elections. "Your one vote is important for the development of the state," he added.
The five-phase Assembly elections for Jharkhand began today with 13 seats in the state going to polls. The polling began at 7 am and will conclude at 3 pm.
Union home minister Amit Shah in a tweet said, "A stable and a majority government is required to keep Jharkhand on the track of development free from corruption and Naxalism. I appeal all the voters of the first phase to vote in large numbers and keep Jharkhand on the path of development."
A total of 37,83,055 voters — including 18,01,356 women and five third gender voters — of Chatra (SC), Gumla (ST), Bishunpur (ST), Lohardaga (ST), Manika (SC), Latehar (SC), Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur (SC), Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur constituencies will decide the fate of 189 candidates in the first phase.
Voting will take place across 3,906 polling stations, out of which 989 will have webcasting facilities, an Election Commission release said.
The BJP is contesting in 12 seats in the first phase, while it is supporting Independent Vinod Singh in Hussainabad.
The Opposition alliance of the JMM, Congress and RJD will contest in four, six and three constituencies, respectively. Polling will begin at 7 am and conclude at 3 pm, the release said, adding, there will be separate queues for the differently-abled along with ramp and wheelchair facilities.
Polling personnel, deputed in remote areas, were being airlifted, EC officials said. A monitoring exercise is being carried out by flying squads to prevent violation of the Model Code of Conduct, such as distribution of cash, liquor and other inducements, the officials said.
By dialling 1950, voters will be able to register complaints on poll-related issues, they said.
Prominent candidates in the fray are BJP nominee and Jharkhand Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi and Jharkhand PCC president and ex-IPS officer Rameshwar Oraon.
Oraon is taking on ex-PCC chief Sukhdeo Bhagat after the latter joined the BJP recently. Former BJP chief whip Radhakrishna Kishore, who was denied ticket from Chhatarpur, is contesting on AJSU party ticket from the same seat.
Elections in Jharkhand will be held in five phases and the results will be declared on 23 December.
With inputs from PTI
Voting largely peaceful Phase 1 barring few incidents
Around 46.83 percent votes were cast till 2 pm on Saturday in the first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections in 13 constituencies, amid sporadic incidents of violence in some districts, officials said.
The voting commenced at 7 am and ended at 3 pm, Election Commission (EC) officials said. A total of 37,83,055 electorate, including 18,01,356 women and five third-gender voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase across six districts.
Additional Director General of Police Murari Lal Meena said Naxalites exploded a bomb near a culvert in the forests of Gumla district, but there was no casualty or damage. "The explosion occurred near the culvert in the forests between Banalat and Biranpur villages under Bishunpur assembly constituency of the district," Meena said.
He, however, said "peaceful" polling is underway in all the 13 constituencies. Palamau Deputy Commissioner-cum-Returning Officer Shantanu Agrahari said a minor clash broke out between two groups near Kosiyara polling station in Daltonganj assembly constituency.
The agitators broke the window panes of a police vehicle after Congress candidate K N Tripathi allegedly tried to enter the polling booth with arms, he said, adding, the situation was quickly brought under control. Police has seized a pistol and three cartridges, which were allegedly in Tripathi's possession, Agrahari said.
Counting to take place on 23 December
The rest of the four phases for the 81-member assembly will be held on 7, 12, 16 and 20 December. Counting for all five phases is scheduled on 23 December.
A total of 37,83,055 electorate, including 18,01,356 women and five third-gender voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase across six districts.
Polling ends in half an hour
Palamau Divisional Commissioner Manoj Kumar Jha said the timing of voting has been fixed between 7 am and 3 pm as several polling stations are in remote areas, and also due to the shorter days in winter.
Voting percentage LATEST Updates
Voter turnout at 46.83% till 1 pm
The overall voter turnout in Jharkhand was recorded at 46.83% till 1 pm, reports ANI. In the first phase of assembly poll, voting is being held on 13 seats out of 81 in the state.
Daltonganj Assembly constituency Voting LIVE updates
Congress candidate brandishes gun during clash with BJP supporters
Amid polling for the first phase in Jharkhand, clashes between BJP and Congress supporters have been reported from Kosiyara village of Chainpur. Congress candidate KN Tripathi accused BJP candidate Alok Chaurasia and his supporters of looting the booths.
As per the reports, Congress candidate KN Tripathi from Daltonganj is seen with a revolver. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has taken cognizance of the incident and sought a report in this regard from the district administration.
Tripathi was allegedly stopped by BJP candidate's supporters from going to polling booths, in Kosiyara village of Palamu.
Bhawanathpur seat has maximum number of contestants in fray
The Bhawanathpur constituency has the maximum of 28 contestants, while Chatra has the lowest with nine. Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said a total of 4,892 polling stations have been set up, out of which 1,262 would have webcasting facilities.
Additional Director General of Police Murari Lal Meena said said a total of 1,097 polling stations in Naxal-affected areas were marked as hypersensitive and 461 polling stations as sensitive.
Daltonganj Assembly constituency Voting LIVE updates
Minor clash breaks out near polling staton in Kosiyara
Palamau Deputy Commissioner-cum-Returning Officer Shantanu Agrahari said a minor clash broke out between two groups near a polling station at Kosiyara in Daltonganj Assembly constituency.
The agitators broke the window panes of a police vehicle after a candidate allegedly tried to enter the polling booth, he said, adding, the situation was quickly brought under control.
Peaceful polling underway in all 13 Assembly seats
Additional Director General of Police Murari Lal Meena said peaceful polling is underway in all the 13 constituencies. The EC officials said women and youth were among the early voters in the first of the five-phase elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly.
Voting percentage LATEST Updates
27.4 percent voter turnout till 11 am in Assembly polls
An estimated 27.41 percent polling was recorded till 11 am on Saturday in the first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections in 13 constituencies. The voting commenced at 7 am and will end at 3 pm, Election Commission (EC) officials said.
A total of 37,83,055 electorate, including 18,01,356 women and five third-gender voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase across six districts.
At least 18 political leaders switch parties after being denied Assembly poll ticket
At least 18 political leaders with significant clout in their respective constituencies have switched parties after being denied Assembly poll tickets in Jharkhand - a record in the state's 19-year history. Putting behind their political ideologies, several leaders including three former state Congress chiefs have switched over to rival camps in the run-up to the polls.
While Pradeep Kumar Balmachu joined the AJSU Party, which nominated him from Ghatshila seat, Sukhdeo Bhagat moved to the BJP and secured a ticket from Lohardaga. Another ex-Congress chief, Sarfaraz Ahmad, is contesting the polls from Gandey segment on a JMM ticket.
Former BJP chief whip Radhakrishna Kishore took everyone by surprise when he joined the AJSU Party to contest the polls from Chhatarpur, which he had won in 2014.
-PTI
Backdrop of Naxalism in Jharkhand
Experts believe that apathy of successive governments towards tribals, poor implementation of government schemes, economic inequality, slow implementation of land reforms, non-availability of basic infrastructure like schools and medical facilities have created an environment that contributes to the persistence of Naxalism in Jharkhand.
According to the Ministry of Home Affairs' data for 2018-2019, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh together accounted for 71 percent of the total incidents of Naxal violence in the country.
However, in Jharkhand, the ideological movement that emerged out of the ‘Naxalbari movement’ in West Bengal in the late 1960s, is passé. According to Jharkhand-based senior journalist Madhukar Anand, Naxals are now "act as criminals under the garb of an ideology."
Indeed, Naxal activities in the state are more about extortion, collection of levy from mining and road contractors, and crime syndicates under the garb of a fight for the tribals' ‘jal-jungle-zameen’ (water, forest and land).
Read full report here
Latehar Assembly constituency Voting LIVE updates
Voting delayed in Latehar due to technical snag
Within first two hours of polling on Saturday, two seats in Latehar recorded voters’ turnout of 12.89 percent. At Ambawtikar and Ashram school booths in Latehar assembly seat, voting started late after the EVM developed technical snag, reports News18. In Palamu, it was 10.00 percent while Chatra reported voters’ turnout of 11.56 percent in the first two hours.
Latehar Assembly constituency Voting LIVE updates
Prakash Ram to contest for BJP after winning seat in 2005, 2014 for RJD, JVM respectively in Latehar seat
Latehar is a primarily a tribal district with about 45.54 percent of the population belonging to the Scheduled Tribes and over 66 percent of the total population comprises Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Falling in the Red Corridor that covers 18 out of 24 districts in Jharkhand, it is within the geographical boundary of the Chatra Lok Sabha constituency. In 2006, the Centre had named Latehar as one of the country's 250 most backward districts (out of a total of 640) and receives grants under Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.
In this upcoming Assembly election, there are 8,467 electors who fall in the 18-19 age group comprising 4,733 males and 3,734 females in the Latehar(SC) Assembly constituency. This year, the BJP has fielded Prakash Ram while the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is pitching its hopes on Baidynath Ram.
Read full report here
Bishunpur Assembly constituency Voting LIVE updates
In ST-reserved seat, JMM goes with incumbent MLA against BJP first-timer
The Bishunpur Assembly constituency is currently polling, along with 12 other constituencies, in the first phase of the Jharkhand election today.
The JMM, which is in a pre-poll alliance with the Congress and Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal, is fielding incumbent MLA Chamra Linda. The BJP is fielding Ashok Oraon, a first-timer on the political scene. The JVM(P) is fielding Mahatma Oraon.
In the 2014 election, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Chamra Linda with 55,851 votes defeated the BJP's Samir Oraon who got 45,008 votes.
Read full report here
9 out of 13 Assembly seats don't vote for same party in consecutive polls
Of the 13 constituencies, which are up for grabs in the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly election, nine have never elected the same party in two consecutive assembly polls since the formation of the state in 2000, reports News18.
Among the seats going to polls today are: Bhawanthpur, Bishunpur, Bishrampur, Chatra, Daltonganj, Garhwa, Hussainbad, Latehar, and Panki have never returned a candidate from the same party in two back-to-back elections. In other words, voters in these constituencies have changed their representative party every five years. Only Chhatarpur, Gumla, Lohardaga, and Manika buck this trend.
Lohargada, Daltonganj Assembly constituencies Voting LIVE updates
Development, unemployment top concern among voters
As the first of the five-phase polling began in 13 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand on Saturday, voters in Lohargada and Daltonganj are concerned on the issues of development and unemployment.
Speaking to ANI in Lohargada, a voter Vikas Verma said, "I voted for the party that called for development in the state. I hope that the party will work on the issue of development."
In Daltonganj, Ram Tiwari said, "Development ha not taken place here. There is poverty and unemployment. I voted on these issues. This time I feel a lot of people will come to vote. There is no fear among the voters here."
Shravan Kumar Tiwari said, "I voted on the issue of unemployment. Many youths are losing their jobs so I voted for the party that brings employment."
While Arvind Tiwari was highly critical of the governments in past saying, "There are problems of lack of electricity and water in the region. In the past 30 years, no government did the task of providing fulltime electricity and water. There is unemployment as well so I voted on these issues."
Bishnupur Assembly constituency voting LIVE updates
Naxals blow up bridge in Gumla district
According to ANI reports, Naxals have reportedly blown up a bridge in Bishnupur in Gumla district, though no injuries were reported. Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan said voting has not been affected and will continue normally.
BJP highlights security crackdwon, road construction in campaign
BJP campaign agenda for this year's polling laid stress on security crackdown and increasing pace of road construction. According to the government, the length of National Highways was 2,402 km in 2014 and that increased to 7,791 km in 2018. In the last four-and-half years, 5,575 km of road-widening and strengthening works were undertaken. which finds resonance in the BJP support base in the areas of Manika, Latehar, Daltonganj, Garhwa, Panki, Chatra, Bishrampur, Chattarpur and Bishunpur, reports the Indian Express.
As 19 out of 24 districts of Jharkhand, with 67 Assembly seats are affected by (left-wing extremism) LWE, both Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have highlighted the need to stamp out Naxalism in the state.
Amit Shah appeals to voters to vote in large numbers to keep state 'on the path of development'
Union home minister Amit Shah in a tweet said, "A stable and a majority government is required to keep Jharkhand on the track of development free from corruption and naxalism. I appeal all the voters of the first phase to vote in large numbers and keep Jharkhand on the path of development."
JMM, Congress, RJD in alliance up against BJP
The BJP is contesting against the opposition alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, while the Congress is contesting in six seats in the first phase, the JMM is fighting in four and the RJD in three constituencies in the first phase.
Naxalism will have political impact: ex-IPS office Ajoy Kumar
Ajoy Kumar, an ex-IPS officer and a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, told Firstpost, “Naxalism will have a political impact in some parts of the state. This problem can’t just be solved through a carrot-and-stick policy. The BJP heads the government both at the Centre and in the state, and it bears some responsibility for the absence of government services from large parts of the state. In many rural areas, there are no schools or hospitals, and this leads to anger among people.”
Read full report here
1,202 polling booths out of 4,892 marked as 'sensitive'
Out of 4,892 polling booths in Jharkhand, 1,202 have been identified as ‘sensitive’ and 1,790 booths have termed as ‘highly sensitive’ ones with reference to left-wing extremism (LWE).
“Four out of every five Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand are affected by LWE. Out of 24 districts of Jharkhand, 19 districts with 67 Assembly seats are affected by LWE. Of these 19 districts, the situation in 13 districts is particularly bad,” Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had said while announcing the dates of polling in Jharkhand.
IAF chopper drops polling personnel in Chhattisgarh
An Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper “mistakenly” dropped a team of polling personnel from Jharkhand on duty for the first phase of assembly elections on 30 November in the neighbouring state Chhattisgarh on Thursday, reports Hindustan Times.
Members of eight polling parties had taken off from a helipad at the district headquarters in Latehar for Chatakapur in Mahuadand in Jharkhand’s Latehar district but they found themselves dropped at Sattipara field in Pratappur Bhainsamunda area of Surajpur district in Chhattisgarh.
CM Raghubar Das makes appeal for voters to turn up in large numbers
Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das on Saturday morning made an appeal for voters to turn up to the polling booths in large numbers in the first phase, out of the five-phased state Assembly elections. "Your one vote is important for the development of the state," he added.
Main parties in fray include BJP, Congress, JMM
The BJP, which is seeking a second straight win under the leadership of Chief Minister Raghubar Das, is contesting in 12 seats in the first phase while it is supporting Independent candidate Vinod Singh from Hussainabad.
The AJSU party is contesting on its own.
Challenging the BJP is the opposition alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal.
While the Congress is contesting in six seats in the first phase, the JMM is fighting in four and the RJD in three constituencies in the first phase.
The other parties contesting the elections are Babulal Marandi's Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), Janata Dal (United) and the Left parties.
Key candidates include state health minister, Congress president
Key candidates in the fray are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee and state Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi from Bishrampur and state Congress president Rameshwar Oraon from Lohardaga seat.
Oraon is taking on the former state Congress chief Sukhdeo Bhagat after the latter joined the BJP recently. Former BJP chief whip Radhakrishna Kishore, who was denied ticket from Chhatarpur, is contesting on an All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) party ticket from the same seat.
13 Assembly seats in fray today
A total of 37,83,055 voters — including 18,01,356 women and five third gender voters — of Chatra (SC), Gumla (ST), Bishunpur (ST), Lohardaga (ST), Manika (SC), Latehar (SC), Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur (SC), Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur constituencies will decide the fate of 189 candidates in the first phase.
The rest of the four phases for the 81-member assembly will be held on December 7, 12, 16 and 20. Counting is scheduled on 23 December.
First phase to begin voting from 7 am
The five-phase Assembly elections for Jharkhand will begin today (30 November 2019, Saturday) with 13 seats in the state going to polls today. The polling will begin at 7 am and conclude at 3 pm
15:19 (IST)
Voting largely peaceful Phase 1 barring few incidents
Around 46.83 percent votes were cast till 2 pm on Saturday in the first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections in 13 constituencies, amid sporadic incidents of violence in some districts, officials said.
The voting commenced at 7 am and ended at 3 pm, Election Commission (EC) officials said. A total of 37,83,055 electorate, including 18,01,356 women and five third-gender voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase across six districts.
Additional Director General of Police Murari Lal Meena said Naxalites exploded a bomb near a culvert in the forests of Gumla district, but there was no casualty or damage. "The explosion occurred near the culvert in the forests between Banalat and Biranpur villages under Bishunpur assembly constituency of the district," Meena said.
He, however, said "peaceful" polling is underway in all the 13 constituencies. Palamau Deputy Commissioner-cum-Returning Officer Shantanu Agrahari said a minor clash broke out between two groups near Kosiyara polling station in Daltonganj assembly constituency.
The agitators broke the window panes of a police vehicle after Congress candidate K N Tripathi allegedly tried to enter the polling booth with arms, he said, adding, the situation was quickly brought under control. Police has seized a pistol and three cartridges, which were allegedly in Tripathi's possession, Agrahari said.
15:03 (IST)
Voting percentage LATEST Updates
Voter turn out at 2 pm
The overall voter turnout in Jharkhand was 46.83 percent till 2 pm. The election commission released the voter turnout data for each district, according to which, Bhawanathpur had the best start with over 53 percent turnout till 1 pm. Meanwhile, Bishunpur showed the least voter turnout with 41.39 percent amid all 13 seats in Phase 1 of Jharkhand Assembly elections.
15:00 (IST)
Voting shuts at 3 pm
14:43 (IST)
Counting to take place on 23 December
The rest of the four phases for the 81-member assembly will be held on 7, 12, 16 and 20 December. Counting for all five phases is scheduled on 23 December.
A total of 37,83,055 electorate, including 18,01,356 women and five third-gender voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase across six districts.
14:33 (IST)
Polling ends in half an hour
Palamau Divisional Commissioner Manoj Kumar Jha said the timing of voting has been fixed between 7 am and 3 pm as several polling stations are in remote areas, and also due to the shorter days in winter.
14:14 (IST)
Lohardaga Assembly constituency Voting LIVE updates
In Photos: People cast their votes at a polling booth in Lohardaga
14:01 (IST)
Voting percentage LATEST Updates
Voter turnout at 1 pm
The overall voter turnout in Jharkhand was 46.83 percent till 1 pm. The election commission released the voter turnout data for each district, according to which, Bhawanathpur had the best start with over 53 percent turnout till 1 pm. Meanwhile, Bishunpur showed the least voter turnout amid all 13 seats in the Phase 1 of Jharkhand Assembly elections.
13:44 (IST)
Voting percentage LATEST Updates
Voter turnout at 46.83% till 1 pm
The overall voter turnout in Jharkhand was recorded at 46.83% till 1 pm, reports ANI. In the first phase of assembly poll, voting is being held on 13 seats out of 81 in the state.
13:42 (IST)
Daltonganj Assembly constituency Voting LIVE updates
Congress candidate brandishes gun during clash with BJP supporters
Amid polling for the first phase in Jharkhand, clashes between BJP and Congress supporters have been reported from Kosiyara village of Chainpur. Congress candidate KN Tripathi accused BJP candidate Alok Chaurasia and his supporters of looting the booths.
As per the reports, Congress candidate KN Tripathi from Daltonganj is seen with a revolver. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has taken cognizance of the incident and sought a report in this regard from the district administration.
Tripathi was allegedly stopped by BJP candidate's supporters from going to polling booths, in Kosiyara village of Palamu.
13:17 (IST)
Voting percentage LATEST Updates
Voter turn out at 12 pm
An estimated 27.41 percent polling was recorded till 12 pm on Saturday in the first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections in 13 constituencies. Gumla tops chart again with over 30.46 percent turnout till 12 pm. Meanwhile, Lohardaga continues to have the least voter turnout with 21.27 percent amid all 13 seats in Phase 1 of Jharkhand Assembly elections.
12:54 (IST)
Bhawanathpur seat has maximum number of contestants in fray
The Bhawanathpur constituency has the maximum of 28 contestants, while Chatra has the lowest with nine. Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said a total of 4,892 polling stations have been set up, out of which 1,262 would have webcasting facilities.
Additional Director General of Police Murari Lal Meena said said a total of 1,097 polling stations in Naxal-affected areas were marked as hypersensitive and 461 polling stations as sensitive.
12:28 (IST)
BJP national working president JP Nadda appeals to voters to vote on Twitter
12:08 (IST)
Voting percentage LATEST Updates
Voter turn out at 11 am
An estimated 27.41 percent polling was recorded till 11 am on Saturday in the first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections in 13 constituencies. Gumla tops chart with over 30.46 percent turnout till 11 am. Meanwhile, Lohardaga showed the least voter turnout with 21.27 percent amid all 13 seats in Phase 1 of Jharkhand Assembly elections.
12:03 (IST)
Daltonganj Assembly constituency Voting LIVE updates
Minor clash breaks out near polling staton in Kosiyara
Palamau Deputy Commissioner-cum-Returning Officer Shantanu Agrahari said a minor clash broke out between two groups near a polling station at Kosiyara in Daltonganj Assembly constituency.
The agitators broke the window panes of a police vehicle after a candidate allegedly tried to enter the polling booth, he said, adding, the situation was quickly brought under control.
11:54 (IST)
Peaceful polling underway in all 13 Assembly seats
Additional Director General of Police Murari Lal Meena said peaceful polling is underway in all the 13 constituencies. The EC officials said women and youth were among the early voters in the first of the five-phase elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly.
11:52 (IST)
Voting percentage LATEST Updates
27.4 percent voter turnout till 11 am in Assembly polls
An estimated 27.41 percent polling was recorded till 11 am on Saturday in the first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections in 13 constituencies. The voting commenced at 7 am and will end at 3 pm, Election Commission (EC) officials said.
A total of 37,83,055 electorate, including 18,01,356 women and five third-gender voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase across six districts.
11:50 (IST)
Turncoats take centrestage in Jharkhand polls
Among others who deserted their parties are ex-RJD MLA Janardhan Paswan, who secured the saffron party's nomination from Chatra seat, and JMM MLA Jai Prakash Bhai Patel, who is in the fray from Mandu seat on a BJP ticket.
Former health minister and Independent MLA Bhanu Pratap Sahi has also joined the BJP to contest the polls on the party's ticket from his sitting constituency Bhawanathpur. JMM General Secretary Suprio Bhattacharya said the "defectors lacked discipline and ideology". "What matters to them is personal aspiration and not political ideology. The parties they have joined should think twice before nominating them for Assembly polls," he said.
Those that quit the saffron party, include former minister Baidnath Ram, who pocketed the JMM ticket from Latehar, and sitting MLAs Tala Marandi and Phoolchand Mandal. Marandi quit the saffron party a few days ago to join the AJSU party, which promptly gave him its ticket to contest from the Borio seat, while Mandal secured his JMM nomination from Sindri constituency.
Kushwaha Shiv Pujan Mehta, who won the Hussainabad segment as a BSP candidate in 2014, is fighting from the seat on an AJSU Party ticket.
-PTI
11:45 (IST)
At least 18 political leaders switch parties after being denied Assembly poll ticket
At least 18 political leaders with significant clout in their respective constituencies have switched parties after being denied Assembly poll tickets in Jharkhand - a record in the state's 19-year history. Putting behind their political ideologies, several leaders including three former state Congress chiefs have switched over to rival camps in the run-up to the polls.
While Pradeep Kumar Balmachu joined the AJSU Party, which nominated him from Ghatshila seat, Sukhdeo Bhagat moved to the BJP and secured a ticket from Lohardaga. Another ex-Congress chief, Sarfaraz Ahmad, is contesting the polls from Gandey segment on a JMM ticket.
Former BJP chief whip Radhakrishna Kishore took everyone by surprise when he joined the AJSU Party to contest the polls from Chhatarpur, which he had won in 2014.
-PTI
11:33 (IST)
Narendra Modi urges people to turn up in large numbers to vote on Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged people of Jharkhand to turn out in large numbers and cast their vote in assembly polls to "enrich" democracy.
"Phase 1 of the Jharkhand elections is in progress. I urge those whose constituencies go to the polls today to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy," Modi tweeted.
It is usual for the prime minister to take to social media on voting days to urge people to exercise their democratic right.
11:24 (IST)
Voting percentage LATEST Updates
Voter turn out at 10 am
The overall voter turnout in Jharkhand was 11.02 percent till 10 am. The election commission released the voter turnout data for each district, according to which, Manika remains on top with over 13.63 percent turnout till 10 am. Meanwhile, Panki continued to show the least voter turnout with 9.20 percent amid all 13 seats in the Phase 1 of Jharkhand Assembly elections.
11:11 (IST)
Backdrop of Naxalism in Jharkhand
Experts believe that apathy of successive governments towards tribals, poor implementation of government schemes, economic inequality, slow implementation of land reforms, non-availability of basic infrastructure like schools and medical facilities have created an environment that contributes to the persistence of Naxalism in Jharkhand.
According to the Ministry of Home Affairs' data for 2018-2019, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh together accounted for 71 percent of the total incidents of Naxal violence in the country.
However, in Jharkhand, the ideological movement that emerged out of the ‘Naxalbari movement’ in West Bengal in the late 1960s, is passé. According to Jharkhand-based senior journalist Madhukar Anand, Naxals are now "act as criminals under the garb of an ideology."
Indeed, Naxal activities in the state are more about extortion, collection of levy from mining and road contractors, and crime syndicates under the garb of a fight for the tribals' ‘jal-jungle-zameen’ (water, forest and land).
Read full report here
10:46 (IST)
Latehar Assembly constituency Voting LIVE updates
Voting delayed in Latehar due to technical snag
Within first two hours of polling on Saturday, two seats in Latehar recorded voters’ turnout of 12.89 percent. At Ambawtikar and Ashram school booths in Latehar assembly seat, voting started late after the EVM developed technical snag, reports News18. In Palamu, it was 10.00 percent while Chatra reported voters’ turnout of 11.56 percent in the first two hours.
10:41 (IST)
Latehar Assembly constituency Voting LIVE updates
Prakash Ram to contest for BJP after winning seat in 2005, 2014 for RJD, JVM respectively in Latehar seat
Latehar is a primarily a tribal district with about 45.54 percent of the population belonging to the Scheduled Tribes and over 66 percent of the total population comprises Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Falling in the Red Corridor that covers 18 out of 24 districts in Jharkhand, it is within the geographical boundary of the Chatra Lok Sabha constituency. In 2006, the Centre had named Latehar as one of the country's 250 most backward districts (out of a total of 640) and receives grants under Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.
In this upcoming Assembly election, there are 8,467 electors who fall in the 18-19 age group comprising 4,733 males and 3,734 females in the Latehar(SC) Assembly constituency. This year, the BJP has fielded Prakash Ram while the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is pitching its hopes on Baidynath Ram.
Read full report here
10:36 (IST)
Bishunpur Assembly constituency Voting LIVE updates
In ST-reserved seat, JMM goes with incumbent MLA against BJP first-timer
The Bishunpur Assembly constituency is currently polling, along with 12 other constituencies, in the first phase of the Jharkhand election today.
The JMM, which is in a pre-poll alliance with the Congress and Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal, is fielding incumbent MLA Chamra Linda. The BJP is fielding Ashok Oraon, a first-timer on the political scene. The JVM(P) is fielding Mahatma Oraon.
In the 2014 election, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Chamra Linda with 55,851 votes defeated the BJP's Samir Oraon who got 45,008 votes.
Read full report here
10:18 (IST)
9 out of 13 Assembly seats don't vote for same party in consecutive polls
Of the 13 constituencies, which are up for grabs in the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly election, nine have never elected the same party in two consecutive assembly polls since the formation of the state in 2000, reports News18.
Among the seats going to polls today are: Bhawanthpur, Bishunpur, Bishrampur, Chatra, Daltonganj, Garhwa, Hussainbad, Latehar, and Panki have never returned a candidate from the same party in two back-to-back elections. In other words, voters in these constituencies have changed their representative party every five years. Only Chhatarpur, Gumla, Lohardaga, and Manika buck this trend.
10:06 (IST)
Voting percentage LATEST Updates
Voter turn out at 9 AM
The overall voter turnout in Jharkhand was 7.12 percent till 9 am. The election commission released the voter turnout data for each district, according to which, Manika had the best start with over 13 percent turnout till 9 am. Meanwhile, Panki showed the least voter turnout amid all 13 seats in the Phase 1 of Jharkhand Assembly elections.
10:01 (IST)
Lohargada, Daltonganj Assembly constituencies Voting LIVE updates
Development, unemployment top concern among voters
As the first of the five-phase polling began in 13 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand on Saturday, voters in Lohargada and Daltonganj are concerned on the issues of development and unemployment.
Speaking to ANI in Lohargada, a voter Vikas Verma said, "I voted for the party that called for development in the state. I hope that the party will work on the issue of development."
In Daltonganj, Ram Tiwari said, "Development ha not taken place here. There is poverty and unemployment. I voted on these issues. This time I feel a lot of people will come to vote. There is no fear among the voters here."
Shravan Kumar Tiwari said, "I voted on the issue of unemployment. Many youths are losing their jobs so I voted for the party that brings employment."
While Arvind Tiwari was highly critical of the governments in past saying, "There are problems of lack of electricity and water in the region. In the past 30 years, no government did the task of providing fulltime electricity and water. There is unemployment as well so I voted on these issues."
09:44 (IST)
Bishnupur Assembly constituency voting LIVE updates
Naxals blow up bridge in Gumla district
According to ANI reports, Naxals have reportedly blown up a bridge in Bishnupur in Gumla district, though no injuries were reported. Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan said voting has not been affected and will continue normally.
08:42 (IST)
BJP highlights security crackdwon, road construction in campaign
BJP campaign agenda for this year's polling laid stress on security crackdown and increasing pace of road construction. According to the government, the length of National Highways was 2,402 km in 2014 and that increased to 7,791 km in 2018. In the last four-and-half years, 5,575 km of road-widening and strengthening works were undertaken. which finds resonance in the BJP support base in the areas of Manika, Latehar, Daltonganj, Garhwa, Panki, Chatra, Bishrampur, Chattarpur and Bishunpur, reports the Indian Express.
As 19 out of 24 districts of Jharkhand, with 67 Assembly seats are affected by (left-wing extremism) LWE, both Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have highlighted the need to stamp out Naxalism in the state.
08:25 (IST)
In Photos: Voting continues at a polling booth in a government school in Lohardaga
08:12 (IST)
Amit Shah appeals to voters to vote in large numbers to keep state 'on the path of development'
Union home minister Amit Shah in a tweet said, "A stable and a majority government is required to keep Jharkhand on the track of development free from corruption and naxalism. I appeal all the voters of the first phase to vote in large numbers and keep Jharkhand on the path of development."
08:08 (IST)
JMM, Congress, RJD in alliance up against BJP
The BJP is contesting against the opposition alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, while the Congress is contesting in six seats in the first phase, the JMM is fighting in four and the RJD in three constituencies in the first phase.
08:00 (IST)
Naxalism will have political impact: ex-IPS office Ajoy Kumar
Ajoy Kumar, an ex-IPS officer and a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, told Firstpost, “Naxalism will have a political impact in some parts of the state. This problem can’t just be solved through a carrot-and-stick policy. The BJP heads the government both at the Centre and in the state, and it bears some responsibility for the absence of government services from large parts of the state. In many rural areas, there are no schools or hospitals, and this leads to anger among people.”
Read full report here
07:58 (IST)
1,202 polling booths out of 4,892 marked as 'sensitive'
Out of 4,892 polling booths in Jharkhand, 1,202 have been identified as ‘sensitive’ and 1,790 booths have termed as ‘highly sensitive’ ones with reference to left-wing extremism (LWE).
“Four out of every five Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand are affected by LWE. Out of 24 districts of Jharkhand, 19 districts with 67 Assembly seats are affected by LWE. Of these 19 districts, the situation in 13 districts is particularly bad,” Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had said while announcing the dates of polling in Jharkhand.
07:52 (IST)
IAF chopper drops polling personnel in Chhattisgarh
An Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper “mistakenly” dropped a team of polling personnel from Jharkhand on duty for the first phase of assembly elections on 30 November in the neighbouring state Chhattisgarh on Thursday, reports Hindustan Times.
Members of eight polling parties had taken off from a helipad at the district headquarters in Latehar for Chatakapur in Mahuadand in Jharkhand’s Latehar district but they found themselves dropped at Sattipara field in Pratappur Bhainsamunda area of Surajpur district in Chhattisgarh.
07:32 (IST)
CM Raghubar Das makes appeal for voters to turn up in large numbers
Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das on Saturday morning made an appeal for voters to turn up to the polling booths in large numbers in the first phase, out of the five-phased state Assembly elections. "Your one vote is important for the development of the state," he added.
07:24 (IST)
In Photos: Voting underway at polling booth number 472 in Chatra
07:15 (IST)
Main parties in fray include BJP, Congress, JMM
The BJP, which is seeking a second straight win under the leadership of Chief Minister Raghubar Das, is contesting in 12 seats in the first phase while it is supporting Independent candidate Vinod Singh from Hussainabad.
The AJSU party is contesting on its own.
Challenging the BJP is the opposition alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal.
While the Congress is contesting in six seats in the first phase, the JMM is fighting in four and the RJD in three constituencies in the first phase.
The other parties contesting the elections are Babulal Marandi's Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), Janata Dal (United) and the Left parties.
07:09 (IST)
Key candidates include state health minister, Congress president
Key candidates in the fray are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee and state Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi from Bishrampur and state Congress president Rameshwar Oraon from Lohardaga seat.
Oraon is taking on the former state Congress chief Sukhdeo Bhagat after the latter joined the BJP recently. Former BJP chief whip Radhakrishna Kishore, who was denied ticket from Chhatarpur, is contesting on an All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) party ticket from the same seat.
07:06 (IST)
13 Assembly seats in fray today
A total of 37,83,055 voters — including 18,01,356 women and five third gender voters — of Chatra (SC), Gumla (ST), Bishunpur (ST), Lohardaga (ST), Manika (SC), Latehar (SC), Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur (SC), Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur constituencies will decide the fate of 189 candidates in the first phase.
The rest of the four phases for the 81-member assembly will be held on December 7, 12, 16 and 20. Counting is scheduled on 23 December.
07:02 (IST)
First phase to begin voting from 7 am
The five-phase Assembly elections for Jharkhand will begin today (30 November 2019, Saturday) with 13 seats in the state going to polls today. The polling will begin at 7 am and conclude at 3 pm