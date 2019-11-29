Jharkhand Assembly Election, Bishunpur profile: In ST-reserved seat, JMM goes with incumbent MLA against BJP first-timer

Bishunpur Assembly Elections 2019 | The Bishunpur Assembly constituency goes to polls on 30 November, along with 12 other constituencies, in the first phase of the Jharkhand election.

Results in past three elections



In the 2014 election, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Chamra Linda with 55,851 votes defeated the BJP's Samir Oraon who got 45,008 votes.

In the 2009 election, Charma Linda, then with the Rashtriya Kalyan Paksha (RAKAP) who received 44,461 votes, easily brushed aside the Congress' Shiv Kumar Bhagat, who netted 27,751 votes.

In the 2005 election, the BJP's Chandresh Oraon with 24,099 votes, barely overcame a challenge from then Congress candidate Chamra Linda, who got 23,530 votes: The margin of victory was a mere 479 votes.

Demography

The Bishunpur Assembly constituency seat is reserved for a Scheduled Tribe candidate.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency (as of 2014):

Constituency number: 69

Total electors: 2,19,936

Male: 1,14,367

Female: 1,05,569

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 66 percent

Major parties in the fray

The JMM, which is in a pre-poll alliance with the Congress and Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal, is fielding incumbent MLA Chamra Linda.

The BJP is fielding Ashok Oraon, a first-timer on the political scene.

The JVM(P) is fielding Mahatma Oraon.

