Latehar Assembly Elections 2019: Prakash Ram to contest for BJP after winning seat in 2005, 2014 for RJD, JVM respectively

Latehar(SC) Assembly Elections 2019 | The Latehar(SC) Assembly constituency covers the village panchayats of Pochra, Luti, Kaima, Kura, Bishunpur, Mungar, Nindir, Laharpur and Zalim in under Latehar police station and Chandwa and Balumath Police Station in Latehar sub-division.

Situated 100 kilometres from Ranchi, Latehar famous for its natural beauty, forest products and minerals. Earlier it was part of the Palamu district but in 2001, the government reorganised it as an independent district. It is part of the Palamu sub-division and located in the north-west corner of Jharkhand. Latehar is surrounded by Chhattisgarh and by the districts of Ranchi, Lohardaga, Gumla, Palamu and Chatra in Jharkhand.

Latehar is a primarily a tribal district with about 45.54 percent of the population belonging to the Scheduled Tribes and over 66 percent of the total population comprises Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Falling in the Red Corridor that covers 18 out of 24 districts in Jharkhand, it is within the geographical boundary of the Chatra Lok Sabha constituency. In 2006, the Centre had named Latehar as one of the country's 250 most backward districts (out of a total of 640) and receives grants under Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

In this upcoming Assembly election, there are 8,467 electors who fall in the 18-19 age group comprising 4,733 males and 3,734 females in the Latehar(SC) Assembly constituency.

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will go to polls in five phases between 30 November and 20 December and the counting of votes will take place on 23 December. Latehar(SC) votes in the first phase on 30 November. The present term of the Jharkhand Assembly which began on 6 January 2015 ends on 5 January 2020.

Following is a brief description of Latehar(SC) Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 74

Total electors: 2,69,478

Female electors: 1,30,564

Male electors: 1,38,914

Third gender electors: 0

Reserved: For Scheduled Caste

Delimited: No

Key candidates in Latehar(SC) Assembly Elections 2019: In Latehar(SC) Assembly constituency, BJP has fielded Prakash Ram while the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is pitching its hopes on Baidynath Ram.

Results in the last three Assembly elections: In 2005, Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Prakash Ram won the Assembly election by a margin of 5,398 votes by defeating Ramdev Ganjhu of the JMM who received 13,421 votes. Prakash got 18,819 votes. The victory margin comprised 7.72 percent of the total valid votes. In 2009, after a neck and neck contest against Baidyanath Ram of the BJP, Prakash failed to retain his seat. While Baidyanath received 34,522 votes, Prakash got 34,084. The small victory margin of 436 votes for Baidyanath formed 0.42 percent of the total valid votes. In 2014, as a candidate of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha, Prakash regained the seat after a convincing win. He won the seat by 26,787 votes forming 17.18 percent of the total valid votes. Prakash got 71,189 votes against 44,402.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.