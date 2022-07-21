Ironic that when India elects woman as president, govt harasses another: Margaret Alva on Sonia Gandhi's ED probe

Margaret Alva, the Opposition's pick for the vice-presidential race, said that Sonia Gandhi is the tallest and most respected leaders of India

New Delhi: Opposition Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva found the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summon to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case "ironic". She further said that government through its enforcement agencies in "targeting and harassing" Sonia Gandhi.

"It’s ironic that on a day we may elect a woman as the next President of India, the Government through its enforcement agencies is targeting and harassing another woman - Sonia Gandhi Ji, the President of the Congress, and one of the tallest and most respected leaders of India," Margaret Alva said.

It’s ironic that on a day we may elect a woman as the next President of India, the Govt through its enforcement agencies is targeting & harassing another woman - Sonia Gandhi Ji, the President of the Congress, and one of the tallest & most respected leaders of India. pic.twitter.com/xLdP4CTFNa — Margaret Alva (@alva_margaret) July 21, 2022

Margaret Alva is the joint Opposition candidate for Vice Presidential election on 6 August. She will be contesting against NDA's nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The ED today summoned Sonia Gandhi for questioning in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

She appeared before the federal probe agency after the third summon. She sought exemption on summons issued to her on 8 and 23 June after she contracted COVID-19.

The central agency probed Sonia Gandhi for about two hours and allowed her to leave for the day following a request made by her on medical grounds.

Meanwhile, large scale protests were carried out by Congress workers and supporters across the country. The Congress slammed the Central government for unleashing "relentless vendetta against political opponents" through misuse of investigative agencies by targeting prominent leaders of other parties.

In a joint statement, the Opposition parties also lashed out at the Centre over the misuse of probe agencies and said that they will intensify their fight against the "anti-people Modi Sarkar".

"The Modi Sarkar has unleashed a relentless campaign of vendetta against its political opponents and critics through the mischievous misuse of investigative agencies. Prominent leaders of a number of political parties have been deliberately targeted and subjected to harassment in an unprecedented manner," the statement reads.

"We condemn this and resolve to continue and intensify our collective fight against the anti-people, anti-farmer, anti-Constitution policies of the Modi Sarkar that is destroying the social fabric of our society," it added.

The joint statement was released after the meeting of floor leaders of all Opposition parties in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha met at the office of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament.

With inputs from agencies

